Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Music News Nollywood

The First-Ever Trendupp Awards was ‎️‍🔥! Broda Shaggi, Sisi Yemmie, Erica Nlewedim on the Winners List

Events News

Second Edition of 9mobile's Health Talk Series focused on Hypertension

Events

Here's Your Chance to Register to Attend the 2021 Africa Integration Day "BOMA of Africa" | July 8th

Events Living Promotions

Here’s what you missed at Glenfiddich’s “Where Next? Live” event in Lagos and Abuja

BN TV Events Music

Catch Brymo, Dotti, Johnny Drille & Cill Soul's performances at Make Music Lagos Shutdown Concert

Events Promotions

Yaz Laundry & Cleaning is on a quest to "fight dirt" in Nigeria as it opens its second location in Kaduna

Events Promotions

Cîroc Amapiano 24-Hour Party on Ice

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Read the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Career Events Promotions

Learn to Create Wealth for Yourself

Events Promotions

Here's How Mykmary Fashion Show honoured Princess Folasade Ogunwusi Fadairo

Events

The First-Ever Trendupp Awards was ‎️‍🔥! Broda Shaggi, Sisi Yemmie, Erica Nlewedim on the Winners List

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Brodashaggi, winner, Force of Comedy Skits

Ikorodu Bois, Iyabo Ojo, Fisayo Fosudo, Jenni Frank, Aproko Doctor, and Broda Shaggi were among the winners at the maiden edition of Nigeria’s first-ever award for influencers and content creators – Trendupp Awards, which was held on Sunday, July 4th at the Lagos Marriott Hotel.

Event host, Timini Egbuson at the event

Hosted by the audacious Timini Egbuson, this year’s edition was aimed at recognizing and celebrating the ingenious efforts of creatives – from content creators and influencers to brands who have contributed to the growth and expansion of the social media space in Nigeria.

Clinching the most competitive awards of the night, the “Force of Comedy Skits” won by Broda Shaggi, “Force of Instagram” won by Mr Macaroni, “Force of Creative Art” won by Tolani Alli making them one of the 16 influencers/content creators with arguably the highest influence in the Nigerian social media space.

Sisi Yemmie, winner, Force of YouTube with her award

Tolani Alli, winner, Force of Creative Art, receiving her award

Aproko Doctor, winner, Force of Wellness receiving his award

Denola Grey, winner, Force of Lifestyle Content

Mr Macaroni, winner, Force of Instagram

Jenni Frank, Winner, Force of TikTok with her award

Ify’s Kitchen, winner, Force of Food Content

Ikorodu bois, winners, Force of Virality with their award

Segun Ogunleye, GM Marketing, Beverage at Seven Up Bottling Company at the awards

Winners List

The Force of Blogging: Instablog9ja
The Force of Collaboration: Lipton Ice Tea NG
The Force of Comedy Skits: Broda Shaggi
The Force of Creative Art: Tolani Alli
(Endowed by MTV BASE)
The Force of Food Content: Ify’s Kitchen
The Force of Lifestyle Content: Denola Grey
(Endowed by NORD)
The Force of Online Sensation: Erica Nlewedim
(Endowed by DOTTSMEDIAHOUSE)
The Force of Instagram: Mr Macaroni
The Force of Social Good: Kokun Foundation
The Force of Tech Content: Fisayo Fosudo
The Force of Tiktok: Jenny Frank
The Force of Twitter: Symply Tacha
The Force of Virality: Ikorodu Bois
(Endowed by VANGUARD ALLURE)
The Force of YouTube: Sisi Yemmie
The Force of Wellness: Aproko Doctor
The Force of Influence: Iyabo Ojo
(Endowed by PEPSI NIGERIA)

Trendupp Awards is an initiative of Trendupp, a platform where creatives receive support, publish exclusive content and build direct relationships with their fans across Africa.

The Trendupp Awards is presented by Dotts Media House and powered by Pepsi Nigeria also proudly supported by MTV Base, Nord Motors, Popcentral TV, Vanguard Allure, Brand Communicator, KraksTV, BlackDrum TV, YNaija, and Naijaloaded.

____________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Ifeoma Monye: How to Quit Smoking with Daily Lifestyle Practices

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Most Undependable Constant in Life

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Why Do We Assume People’s Bad Behaviour is Their “True Colour”?

Dear Brides, Your Bridesmaids are Not Waiters!
Advertisement
css.php