The Offical Trailer for “Crazy Grannies” starring Shaffy Bello, Ngozi Nwosu & Princess Comedian will Crack You Up!

Published

1 min ago

 on

The official trailer for the forthcoming movie “Crazy Grannies” totally has us laughing out loud🤣

This hilarious movie follows the adventures of three grandmas who decide to take a much-needed girls trip away from causing trouble, beautifully played by Shaffy Bello, Ngozi Nwosu and Princess Comedian.

Executive produced by Elrab Entertainment, “Crazy Grannies” is written by Joy Elumelu and directed by Kayode Peters who serves as producer alongside Tope Alake.

The movie also features Chinonso Arubayi, Jimmy Odukoya, Bolanle Ninalowo, Buchi, Bayray Mcnwizu, Kayode Peters, Mercy Aigbe, Mr Macaroni, Abazie Rosemary, Jay Rammal, Marvelous Dominion, Yemi Sikola and Modella Gabriella.

“Crazy Grannies” will be in cinemas across Nigeria from 6th August.

Watch the trailer below:

