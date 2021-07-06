Catch Brymo, Dotti, Johnny Drille & Cill Soul’s performances at Make Music Lagos Shutdown Concert

Brymo, M.I., Iyanya, Johnny Drille, Cill Soul, “Mtn Yello Star” Dotti, Laolu Gbenjo, and other music stars came to the MUSON Centre in Onikan, Lagos, for the Make Music Lagos event last Saturday, July 4, making it a memorable evening for those who attended physically and virtually.

The event, which followed COVID-19 rules to a tee, was the ideal cap to the week-long Make Music Lagos festival, which kicked off on World Music Day on June 21.

Did you miss these incredible performances? It’s not too late, since it’s still available on Make Music Lagos’ official YouTube page.

Click here to watch the performances.