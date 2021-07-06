Connect with us

Meet Sisi Yemmie's Grandma & get a Tour of Her Traditional Kitchen in this Interesting Vlog

Catch Brymo, Dotti, Johnny Drille & Cill Soul's performances at Make Music Lagos Shutdown Concert

An Easy Tutorial on How to Make Lemongrass & Ginger Tea | Watch "Healthy Living with Tosin"

Get to Know Comedians Zicsaloma & Flora 222 Some More in this Tell-All Episode of Rubbin' Minds

Anthology Film “Juju Stories” to Premiere at Locarno Film Festival + Watch the Official Trailer

Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Simple Recipe for making Any Kind of Steak

The Live Shows Begin in Episode 15 of The Voice Nigeria Season 3

We're One Step Closer to the Finale! See the Nigerian Idol Season 6 Top 2

Everything Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had to Say about #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Reunion on the "Midday Show"

Catch Mr Macaroni & Kemz Mama in Episode 18 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 2

Here’s a new vlog from Sisi Yemmie and it includes “a very cherished video of me and my Grandma Alhaja🥰😍”.

Sisi Yemmie visited her hometown (Imota in the Ikorodu part of Lagos) to attend her uncle’s funeral, and she enjoyed delicious ebiripo and egusi Ijebu. In this video, she shares an exclusive tour of her grandmother’s traditional kitchen and “her source of wealth.” She also gives us a peek into how her grandma preserves kola nuts for years.

Dedicated to Nigerian food and recipes, Sisi Yemmie is a food and lifestyle blogger documenting bits of every other day in her life with her son Tito, daughter Tiara and husband.

Watch the vlog below:

