Meet Sisi Yemmie’s Grandma & get a Tour of Her Traditional Kitchen in this Interesting Vlog

Here’s a new vlog from Sisi Yemmie and it includes “a very cherished video of me and my Grandma Alhaja🥰😍”.

Sisi Yemmie visited her hometown (Imota in the Ikorodu part of Lagos) to attend her uncle’s funeral, and she enjoyed delicious ebiripo and egusi Ijebu. In this video, she shares an exclusive tour of her grandmother’s traditional kitchen and “her source of wealth.” She also gives us a peek into how her grandma preserves kola nuts for years.

Dedicated to Nigerian food and recipes, Sisi Yemmie is a food and lifestyle blogger documenting bits of every other day in her life with her son Tito, daughter Tiara and husband.

Watch the vlog below: