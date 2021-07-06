An Easy Tutorial on How to Make Lemongrass & Ginger Tea | Watch “Healthy Living with Tosin”

Tosin Ajibade is back with another episode of the “Healthy Living with Tosin” vlog.

In this episode, she shows how to make lemongrass and ginger tea while also discussing its benefits, garden tips, and so much more.

What are the benefits of lemongrass? Lemongrass aids digestion, lowers blood pressure, increases metabolism and burns fat, reduces menstruation pain, and is beneficial to hair and skin.

While ginger relieves indigestion and improves brain function.

To make your lemongrass and ginger tea, you will need:

Lemongrass from my garden.

Ginger.

Cardamom.

Water.

Honey/Coconut sugar/Agave.

What the video below and learn how to make your healthy tea: