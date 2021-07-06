Connect with us

An Easy Tutorial on How to Make Lemongrass & Ginger Tea | Watch "Healthy Living with Tosin"

Catch Brymo, Dotti, Johnny Drille & Cill Soul's performances at Make Music Lagos Shutdown Concert

Meet Sisi Yemmie's Grandma & get a Tour of Her Traditional Kitchen in this Interesting Vlog

Get to Know Comedians Zicsaloma & Flora 222 Some More in this Tell-All Episode of Rubbin' Minds

Anthology Film “Juju Stories” to Premiere at Locarno Film Festival + Watch the Official Trailer

Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Simple Recipe for making Any Kind of Steak

The Live Shows Begin in Episode 15 of The Voice Nigeria Season 3

We're One Step Closer to the Finale! See the Nigerian Idol Season 6 Top 2

Everything Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had to Say about #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Reunion on the "Midday Show"

Catch Mr Macaroni & Kemz Mama in Episode 18 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 2

Tosin Ajibade is back with another episode of the “Healthy Living with Tosin” vlog.

In this episode, she shows how to make lemongrass and ginger tea while also discussing its benefits, garden tips, and so much more.

What are the benefits of lemongrass? Lemongrass aids digestion, lowers blood pressure, increases metabolism and burns fat, reduces menstruation pain, and is beneficial to hair and skin.

While ginger relieves indigestion and improves brain function.

To make your lemongrass and ginger tea, you will need:

  • Lemongrass from my garden.
  • Ginger.
  • Cardamom.
  • Water.
  • Honey/Coconut sugar/Agave.

What the video below and learn how to make your healthy tea:

