BN TV
Get to Know Comedians Zicsaloma & Flora 222 Some More in this Tell-All Episode of Rubbin’ Minds
Comedians Flora 222 and Zicsaloma, popular for their social media comedy skits sit with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to talk about their journeys, influences on their creativity, the ideas behind their comic characters and thriving during the pandemic.
The hilarious duo also discusses creating content, handling criticism, life before comedy, family, support, long term goals and plans for the future.
Watch the video below: