She Did It! Actress Abiola Adebayo bags Masters Degree

Popular Yoruba actress, Abiola Adebayo has bagged a Masters Degree in Public Administration from the University of Lagos.

She revealed it on her Instagram page while sharing a photo of herself in her graduation gown.

She mentioned that she went from being a street hawker to a secondary school dropout before ultimately obtaining her university degree. She said that balancing school and her profession as an actor was difficult, but she has completed her master’s degree and is now a “proud master’s degree holder.”

She wrote:

CONVOCATION AT LAST!!!💃💃💃 A street hawker

A secondary school dropout

Then, a graduate

And now a proud masters degree holder…

Combining my masters program with work was one of the most difficult thing that has ever happened to me but in all, I have victory ✌️ ✌️✌️

Things didn’t happen for some of us at the “expected time” (at the time the world expect it to be) but we did it anyway. (At God’s time, the appointed time)

If things happen for you on time and smoothly oh! I thank God for you and I tap into your grace 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 I pray for greater grace for myself and anyone in my shoes.

It wasn’t easy at all but God has been too good to me.

If you need to know about GRACE, please study me. It didn’t happen on time but I did it anyway 😉😉 😉 😉 😉

Thank you Jesus, I’m indeed grateful for everything.🙏 I CAME, I SAW, I CONQUERED!

From Mushin to glory 🙌🙌

#imadeitanyway

#MPAunilag2017/2018

#proudlyakokite

MASTERS OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS

Class of 2017/2018 Aye ope yo!💃💃💃💃💃💃