“I Love You Baby”: Gedoni & Khafi are Celebrating Two Years of Fun, Friendship & Love

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Gedoni Ekpata met his BBNaija soulmate turned wife, Khafi, during the “Pepperdem” season, and the two have been together for two years.

We’ll never forget the day the pair sat in Biggie’s house in the BBNaija arena, on the verge of eviction.

Their charming connection drew a lot of attention, and it progressed from friendship to happily ever after. In December 2019, Gedoni proposed to Khafi, and the pair married in 2020.

In celebration of how far they’ve come, Gedoni posted a message on Instagram thanking God and affirming his love for his beautiful wife, Khafi. He penned:

Two years ago…
The seventh day of the seventh month we were both down to “70 coins” we walked into the #bbnaija arena to break a tie little did we know that it was to knot our tie(s) even better and stronger.
It’s two (2) years already.
Two years of fun, friendship, Arguments, agreements and disagreements.
Two years of solid support and encouragement.
I couldn’t have in my wildest imagination prayed God for a gift like you baby @acupofkhafi but God in His wisdom orchestrated a beautiful union.
I love you Baby @acupofkhafi 🌹❤️ thank you for bringing sunshine to my life.
I’d like to say two years down and forever to go but permit me to say; two years down and everyday to go, cause I pick you everyday. I’ll love you and will love on you everyday my Love @acupofkhafi
HAPPY KHADONIVERSARY BABY ❤️All of this love and joy was enabled by @dstvnigeria @multichoice_group and we are indeed grateful. 🙏🏿
#khadoniversary

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GEDONI EKPATA (@gedoni)

Khafi on the other hand took to Gedoni’s comment section to pen down the sweetest words. She wrote; “My love 🥺🥺🥺🥺 I love you in ways words cannot express and I too pick you everyday. Thank you so much for being you and here is to our love lasting forever and ever by God’s grace and power. I love you”.

Photo Credit: @acupofkhafi

