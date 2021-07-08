Gideon & Chidera Okeke’s ‘King’ August Kaobi Is Here!

Congratulations are in order! Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke has finally welcomed his third child and his second with wifey Chidera.

Gideon took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his baby, August Kaobi Okeke who was born on the 7th of July 2020. Captioning the post, the actor wrote: “Man mi… AUGUST IS HERE !!!!!! 7: 7: 21 the LORD perfects it in multiples of SEVEN. The King is here! I am born again! Mother and child are Blissful.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gideon later shared photos from Chidera’s maternity shoot which featured her super cute baby bump and their first son. He wrote in the caption:

MAMA BEAR…DERA! Cheers to the Custodian of My Legacy. Cheers to the nurturer of My seeds. Cheers to My Love assignment. Wherever one is headed, the destination is as good as the person you’re riding shotgun with. God has blessed Me by You. I’m humbled as we welcome: AUGUST ‘KAOBI OKEKE. Thank You DERA. Welcome BACK!!! 🖤💋 But this country nor fit You at All

Very very At all at All O. But we Move.

Photo Credit: @gideonokeke.ng @nicoleadehi_valeo