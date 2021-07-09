Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman’s Son Keon Iman is ONE! Happy Birthday Cutie 😍

Nollywood actors and couple, Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman are celebrating their cute son, Keon Iman as he turns one! The photos by CapturedbyAdesuwa Photography shows Keon having fun in a royal-themed setting.

Keon is the prince in the family, and his parents had a loving story and prayer for him.

His mum, Linda took a trip down memory lane as she narrated the day she realised she was pregnant and the day she welcomed her bundle of joy. She wrote:

I remember the day we found out that we were pregnant. It was the best day of my life. I remember telling your father and how he jumped up and hugged me, he can tell you his own side of the story. Then the process began. Ohhh the unforgettable process. We were happy that we had you. I remember the day before you were born, went for my antinatal as usual, coming back home, It was a bumpy ride. I was very uncomfortable throughout that day, just felt this pain in my pelvic area. I thought it was something that would eventually pass as usual( Braxton Hicks). But, wow. It lasted the whole night, and at 4am of the 9th i started crying. Not because of the pain but because I hadn’t slept, and I was so tired. All I wanted to do was just sleep. Even candy crush couldn’t keep me distracted. I tried helping your dad cut his hair because he had an impromptu shoot that morning, which was supposed to be his day off. It was, by the grace of God that I didn’t give him gorimakpa.😂😂😂 Anyway, I kept cringing and holding my breath and standing still and squeezing my hands or his. Whenever I felt the pain. At 7am Ibro sent a message to the doctor and told what had been going on, and that my pain is 7 over 10. And for me seven over 10 is like, 12, over 10 for other people (yep high threshold for pain). So doctor (God bless you Prof!) told me to come to the hospital immediately. I got to the hospital, and they started monitoring my contractions and everything .I thought, you know, it was going to be my usual checkup, seeing as the day before i was told you hadn’t descended yet, so i had like a week to go. Little did i know i was in labour through out that night. As soon as the Dr touched my tummy and carried out a detailed examination, she told me the baby was coming today. Everything after that went so fast, I was in shock, I didn’t have my hospital bag with me nothing. Luckily for me I went with my sister thank God.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman (@ihuomalindaejiofor)

Suleiman also took to his Instagram page to celebrate his handsome prince:

Just Look At This Prince.

I mean, look at him.

Everyday I look at him, I am reminded of all the times I doubted God and He chastised me with His mercy. God is gracious (Keon) And by Faith, He abides with Us (Iman)

Your names are a regular confession and reassuring reminder.

@ihuomalindaejiofor and I are grateful for you, and we are aware of the blessings you came to us bearing. God bless you, may your path shine ever brighter, may you know Him for yourself, and carry His word in your heart. May you learn to be kind and compassionate, thoughtful and bold. You are a man of character and righteousness. You will live a full, fulfilled and impactful long life, in Jesus’ mighty name. Amen! Happy Birthday, My Sonshine.

You are loved. You are Love. We Love You.

I usually have the words, but today I am just so overwhelmed with Joy.