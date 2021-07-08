Connect with us

Netflix’s New Docuseries Gives an Intimate Look Inside the Life of Naomi Osaka | Watch the Trailer

Gbemi & Toolz talk Finances in Relationships & Entitlement on the "OffAir Show"

#BBNaija's Tolani Baj discusses Dating In Lagos & Getting Dragged on Social Media in New Vlog

Priscilla Ojo's Ghana Vlog is all about her Adventurous Girls Trip

Tec of Show Dem Camp is the Latest Guest on "I Said What I Said" Podcast

Episode 5 of “Izzy Dance Tutorials" features #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Winner Laycon

Timini Egbuson joins Naz, Zulu & Damola on Episode 2 of Inkblot's "Meet & Greet" Season 2

You Should Totally Try Zeelicious' Irresistible Pasta Recipe

Meet The President in Episode 8 of Red TV's "Public Figure"

It's a Battle of Guts in Episode 2 of Accelerate TV's New Comedy Series "Visa On Arrival"

Netflix released a teaser for Naomi Osaka, a new docuseries set to premiere on July 16, and based on the trailer, it offers an intimate look inside her life and offers insight into the tough decisions and ecstatic triumphs that shape Naomi Osaka as both an elite global superstar and a young woman navigating a pressure-filled world.

The athlete herself tells the story in this three-part series. It not only chronicles the tennis star’s ascent to popularity but explores her cultural roots and navigates her multifaceted identity as a tennis champ and rising leader.

Garett Bradley directed this documentary, which comes at a time the star withdrew from the French Open due to her media availability, and the backlash that followed.

What does it feel like to be one of the best tennis players in the world?

Watch the trailer below:

