Oxlade talks Reality Music, Creative Process & Relationship on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

Afro-fusion artiste, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, popularly known as Oxlade is the cover star for Accelerate TV’s “The Cover” latest issue.

In the interview, Oxlade gives an exclusive insight into his creative process, his views on love and relationship, and one artist he’d like to collaborate with.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On what he thinks makes his sound stand out

Quite simply, it would be the reality of my music and it’s consciousness. Anyone who listens can connect to my lyrics, and in turn, it connects me with anyone who is listening. My music is for people who take what I’m saying personally because it truly is representative of day-to-day life.

On how much of himself he pours into every song he sings

My music isn’t independent of me. It’s not separate in any way. The more songs I do, the more of myself I find. This is something that happens every time I make music. It’s almost as if my identity is my music. There are moments where I have musical ideas, and I share those thoughts with a producer I am working with. Other times, I hear something that I like or that moves me, and I just jump on it. I fully immerse myself in it. But no matter what I do, my heart is attached.

On the story behind the track “DKT”

Yeah. It’s about my relationship with my ex. Not quite sure I’d say it’s dedicated to her. But it’s not actually a love song. It’s about toxicity and how it made me go crazy. The words in any Oxlade song are true. Always. They’re facts. I make what I like to call ‘reality music’. I sing about my life and what I’m going through or what I’ve been through.

His views on love and relationships

Romantic relationships aren’t for everyone. If you get mind to fall in love, do it. If not free yourself. Commitment isn’t for everyone. I generally don’t like speaking or advising on this issue. I think you should do what makes you happy.

On who he wants to work with next and why

Drake. Definitely. Who doesn’t want to work with Drake? He’s probably the biggest artist on the continent, in terms of influence. I think he also has a certain greatness to him. One that grew and metamorphosized steadily. And quite frankly, I want to be great. That’s what I’m prophesying into my life – greatness.

Watch the interview below:

Photo Credit:

Accelerate TV

Photography: @xmagepictures

Read the full issue here