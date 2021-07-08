Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

Oxlade talks Reality Music, Creative Process & Relationship on Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

BN TV Movies & TV

Netflix’s New Docuseries Gives an Intimate Look Inside the Life of Naomi Osaka | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Gbemi & Toolz talk Finances in Relationships & Entitlement on the "OffAir Show"

BN TV

#BBNaija's Tolani Baj discusses Dating In Lagos & Getting Dragged on Social Media in New Vlog

BN TV

Priscilla Ojo's Ghana Vlog is all about her Adventurous Girls Trip

BN TV

Tec of Show Dem Camp is the Latest Guest on "I Said What I Said" Podcast

BN TV

Episode 5 of “Izzy Dance Tutorials" features #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Winner Laycon

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Timini Egbuson joins Naz, Zulu & Damola on Episode 2 of Inkblot's "Meet & Greet" Season 2

BN TV

You Should Totally Try Zeelicious' Irresistible Pasta Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV

Meet The President in Episode 8 of Red TV's "Public Figure"

BN TV

Oxlade talks Reality Music, Creative Process & Relationship on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Afro-fusion artiste, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, popularly known as Oxlade is the cover star for Accelerate TV’s “The Cover” latest issue.

In the interview, Oxlade gives an exclusive insight into his creative process, his views on love and relationship, and one artist he’d like to collaborate with.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On what he thinks makes his sound stand out

Quite simply, it would be the reality of my music and it’s consciousness. Anyone who listens can connect to my lyrics, and in turn, it connects me with anyone who is listening. My music is for people who take what I’m saying personally because it truly is representative of day-to-day life.

On how much of himself he pours into every song he sings

My music isn’t independent of me. It’s not separate in any way. The more songs I do, the more of myself I find. This is something that happens every time I make music. It’s almost as if my identity is my music.

There are moments where I have musical ideas, and I share those thoughts with a producer I am working with. Other times, I hear something that I like or that moves me, and I just jump on it. I fully immerse myself in it. But no matter what I do, my heart is attached.

On the story behind the track “DKT”

Yeah. It’s about my relationship with my ex. Not quite sure I’d say it’s dedicated to her. But it’s not actually a love song. It’s about toxicity and how it made me go crazy. The words in any Oxlade song are true. Always. They’re facts. I make what I like to call ‘reality music’. I sing about my life and what I’m going through or what I’ve been through.

His views on love and relationships

Romantic relationships aren’t for everyone. If you get mind to fall in love, do it. If not free yourself. Commitment isn’t for everyone. I generally don’t like speaking or advising on this issue. I think you should do what makes you happy.

On who he wants to work with next and why

Drake. Definitely. Who doesn’t want to work with Drake? He’s probably the biggest artist on the continent, in terms of influence. I think he also has a certain greatness to him. One that grew and metamorphosized steadily. And quite frankly, I want to be great. That’s what I’m prophesying into my life – greatness.

Watch the interview below:

Photo Credit:
Accelerate TV
Photography: @xmagepictures

Read the full issue here

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: What To Do When We Experience Tough Times 

Firecracker Toyeen: Road Constructions in Lagos Are Causing Too Many Accidents

BN Hot Topic: Would You be Offended if Your Friend ‘Japa-ed’ Without Telling You?

Ifeoma Monye: How to Quit Smoking with Daily Lifestyle Practices

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Most Undependable Constant in Life
Advertisement
css.php