BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Demola Ogunajo Area Art

kó is pleased to present a solo exhibition of Demola Ogunajo, titled Area Art. This body of work is influenced by the aesthetics of local sign posters and bumper stickers adorned on busses, motorcycles and motorways in Nigeria. Demola Ogunajo uses painting to explore the philosophical complexities of modern life. He is interested in the symbolism of objects in popular culture, often with spiritual, religious or political undertones. Adopting a graphic approach, he creates surreal narratives that allude to themes of transcendence, innocence and the dialectics of good and evil. Ogunajo pays special attention to the urban environment’s patterns, styles, and trends, inserting a spectacular twist into our routine experiences.

Date: Thursday, June 24 – Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Venue: 36, Cameron Road, Flat 2, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Live Jazz at the Metaphor

Jazz music and fine dining at its best! We look forward to having y’all on Thursdays.

Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Venue: 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

RSVP: 08187122351

Old Skool Thursdays: Fun with Blasts from the Past

Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Avatar Hush, Plot 215, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent Discovery Mall, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: 08038960699, 07036131671 or 07033964793.

Live Band at Wave Beach

Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: 09098880007 or HERE

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Keje Grill, Inside City Park Wuse II, Abuja.

RSVP: 8122900044, 08058633738, 09021111818

Open Mic Thursday

Do you enjoy singing? Have you ever tried performing publicly? Yes?? No?? Come awake the sleeping star in you tonight at Tiki Cultures Open Mic Night. One mic featuring lots of talents, comedians, spoken words or any form of performance artist.

Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja.

RSVP: 0903002314 or [email protected]

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Cash Out Fridays

Date: Friday, July 9, 2021.

Time: 10 PM

Venue: Avatar Hush, Plot 215, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent Discovery Mall, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: 08038960699, 07036131671 or 07033964793.

Game Night

Game Night Fridays at The Metaphor begin is a great way to unwind after a long week of hustle, and also make new friends.

Date: Friday, July 9, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy

Catch Etuk live at the Truth for our Friday Ritual Night at the Truth. Libation 8 pm by the Chief Priest. No Mask No Entry. It’s a strictly covid complaint, so very limited slots available.

Date: Friday, July 9 & Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: 112, Akerele rd off shitta, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: +2347061093004 for reservations/booking.

One Of Those Nights at Live Lounge

Cool off from the week’s hustle and bustle with some champagne showers at this week’s OOTN (one of those nights).

Date: Friday, July 9, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Due Diligence: Forecasting Your Business Success

Business failure isn’t something you want to think about when you start a business. But if you want your business to succeed, you want to stand on the shoulders of industry experts to learn all the specific strategies and how to avoid failure. Then you do not need to worry because, in this series with Jorge Haus Consulting, you will get access to trusted Methodologies, Start-up Tools, and the latest industry insights that will get your business off the ground and ensure it thrives. Jorge Haus Academy is committed to helping you enhance your capabilities by providing knowledge and expertise that will empower you to successfully start & eventually grow a business empire.

Date: Friday, July 9, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Mbari Uno LearnRoom, 10C, Ladoke Akintola, Ikeja G.R.A., Lagos.

RSVP: +2347062944882

Game Party & Jersey Party

Date: Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Kathedral Lounge, Independece Layout, Enugu.

RSVP: 08139658209

Funtime at Omu Resort

Date: Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Omu Resort, 1 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Way, Ibeju, Lekki.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Daycation in Badagry

Daycation in Badagry and the whispering palms resort for a fee of N15,000.

Date: Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Time: 7 AM.

Venue: Maryland Mall, Lagos.

RSVP: WhatApp 08145810167

Hike & Chill

Get your hiking gears ready. Invite friends, family and neighbours. Don’t forget to bring extra bottles of water and something to share. Also bring nylon to put your phones incase it rains.

Date: Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Time: 6 AM.

Venue: Rahamaniya Oil and gas (Petrol Station) by Mpape Junction.

RSVP: 08032472682, 08037447481

A Fresh Start Wanderlust

A 10KM Walk to Akwuke Sand-beach. Activities highlight: hiking, games, lots of fun activities, pictures and videos, and many more. The ticket goes for N2000.

Date: Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Time: 7 AM.

Venue: UBA Bank, 328 Agbani Rd, Gariki, Enugu.

RSVP: 08110485822, 07017179524 or 08035573808.

Upbeat Sip & Paint

Clear your calendars people. Here’s your chance to explore your creativity with your partners and kids at the Upbeat Sip and Paint event.

Date: Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Upbeat Recreation Centre, 11 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: 08188844991 or 012298844

Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Brass and Copper, No 1, Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754.

Games Night & Karaoke

How about some friendly competition at our games night, board games, drinking games etc.

Date: Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Open Sip & Paint Session

Get ready for an open paint session hosted at Strobrie Cafe. You’ll get all the necessary painting materials (brushes, aprons, paint, etc) and a complimentary drink with your ticket purchase. Never painted before? No worries! All of our paintings are beginner-friendly, and with one-on-one guidance from our instructors, we know that you will be proud of what you create.

Date: Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Strobrié By Joanne, Cottage One, HFIA Garden, off Tafawa Balewa Way, Garki, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Wheel Throwing Pottery Class

What better way to spend your Saturday than getting your hands dirty in our pottery workshop. Learn the basics of pottery making while making your very own pot and get it back a week after the firing process.

Date: Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Time: 12 PM & 3 PM.

Venue: Strobrié By Joanne, Cottage One, HFIA Garden, off Tafawa Balewa Way, Garki, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE & HERE

Naija Adventures Hike

Go clean those hiking boots, sew the bad ones, and get ready to go hiking this weekend.

Date: Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Time: City Park, Wuse II, Abuja.

Venue: 7 AM.

RSVP: 08037677827.

Jingle + Mingle House Party

Time to Mingle, make new friends, experience the fun of life and living also unwind from the stress of life. Jingle and Mingle House Party is a classic house fun, time for fun vibers, to make new friends, foods, drinks, games, music, dance, and lots of fun.

Date: Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: WhatsApp

Sip, Dip & Pour | Social Painting & Candle Pouring

SocialMakers presents Sip & Pour by Light the Night AND Sip & Dip by Paint the Night Africa! Spend your afternoon working with paraffin-based wax, scented oils and colour oils to craft custom candles, along with Social Painting. The team will guide you and your friends step-by-step through this 2-hour event to make custom candles and a lovely painting. SocialMakers events give you everything you need to get up, get out, and get social. Instruction is provided by a trained host, so no experience is required, and everything you need is supplied. Contact us for private events

Date: Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Backyard Bar & Grill, 4b Musa Yar’ Adua St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or HERE

Paint & Sip

Date: Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Racecourse restaurant and bar, opposite the recreational centre, Mokola, Ibadan.

RSVP: HERE

Paint & Sip

Date: Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: 14 Adebayo Doherty rd, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Paint & Sip

Get your creative juices on because we’re going painting this Sunday and we’d be showing everyone how to paint a masterpiece. Guess what? You will be taking your paintings home.

Date: Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Kayak Hangout

Get your paddles ready! It’s another Wakawaka Kayak Hangout weekend and it promises to be fun-filled, with loads of games, food, amazing people and free Kayak tutorials.

Date: Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Explore Omu Resort

What about a daycation hangout at the Omu Resort? Fee: 15k for Gold Package and 18k for Platinum Package. Fee covers; return transportation, food, drinks, access fee, games, and tour activities.

Date: Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Time: 8 AM.

Venue: Maryland Mall, Maryland, Lagos

RSVP: WhatsApp 08145810167 or Email at [email protected]

LiVE! With Elixir Band

Finish off the fun week with some cool jazz and owambe music from Elixir Band.

Date: Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Fearless Devotion Concert

Fearless Concert will return for its sixth edition with the theme “Fearless Devotion”. This year’s edition will include both a physical and online audience; the goal is to have over 50 million people worship from all over the world across all platforms (online and onsite).

Date: Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Eko Hotel and Suites, Plot 1415 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: www.timgodfreyworld.com