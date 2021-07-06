Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton are Married 💍

Connect with us

Almost nine months after their engagement in October 2020, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have officially tied the knot.

The Hollywood superstars said their “I dos” on Saturday, 3rd of July, Gwen revealed on Monday, as she posted lovely photos from the intimate wedding which took place at Blake’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. “Dreams do come true !!! ❤️🙏🏻 @blakeshelton I love you,” Gwen captioned the Instagram post.

Because “you need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton,” the 51-year-old singer rocked a custom “lily-white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress” from Vera Wang, to match the 45-year-old country musician’s black tuxedo. 

According to People, Vera Wang says Gwen’s dress features a “hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt”.

“A pair of hand-sewn love birds symbolizing the couple highlighted the embroidery. Three baby love birds representing Stefani’s children were also on the dress.” The couple fell in love in 2015 while coaching on the set of a talent show “The Voice“, and have been together since then.

