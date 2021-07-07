BN Bridal: The Muse by Berta SS2022 Bridal Collection is the Perfect Mix of Passion & Softness

Weddings are very symbolic – a representation of love, romance, and lifelong commitment. When it comes to wedding ceremonies, it is no news that many people have different fantasies from how they want to look to how the entire day plays out even long before they’re ready to get married and romance takes the center stage!

Bridal design brand, Muse by Berta has launched her new Spring/Summer collection and it’s a magic wand bringing romantic fantasies to life. With this campaign, we’re taken on an enchanting journey through the romantic Lake Como. Each dress in this collection speaks elegance and luxury, with intricate designs and perfect seams that are totally ideal for a dream destination wedding.

Description of the collection,

by the design brand:

True to the MUSE by BERTA aesthetics, this new collection is the perfect mix of passion and softness. Fronting flowy silhouettes and sexy cuts with layers upon layers of soft dreamy fabrics. The anticipated collection was made with the perfect details. Such as the 3D appliques, tulle bows, illusion fabrics that create unique necklines and shimmering sequins to add that fairy-tale-like glimmer. Each piece is a work of art and inspiration that takes us one step deeper into this graceful love story.

If your big day is around the corner, you totally want to check out the dresses in this collection. See all the photos below.

Credits

Design Brand: @musebyberta