AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 387

Published

5 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Dress @veekee_james
Photographer @officialphotofreak
Gele @adufegele
Makeup @karomzsignature

#AsoEbiBella

@iam_everfresh
Dressed by @fablousfigure

Makeup: @nitan_glow
Dress: @shop_ahoton

@nimmie_ Outfit: @styledbylayo
Makeup: @tobilobamakeovers

Bella: @cynthiaigbinosa Dress; @fashionwinner4
MUA; @cynthias_touch

@ebuka and @mofedamijo

@iam_nagit

#AsoEbiBella

Dress @oobiuku
Fabric @exoticfabrics
Makeup @makeupkwin

Bella: @veezeebaybeh
Dress @matopeda.atelier
Photography @timma_s.o.s

Dress: @runo.stitches

#AsoEbiBella @officialsikaosei

Dress @xtrabrideslagos
Stylist @medlinboss
Makeup @bimpeonakoya
Photography @felixcrown
Hairstyling @adefunkeee

@thedorathybachor
Outfit: @somobysomo
Makeup: @nomey_jmakeovers

Dress @suemanuell
Makeup @beautybyluch
Photography @simon_emmy_

@iamshaffybello Dress: @ladybeellionaire_luxury
Hair: @segungbabyface
MUA: @looks_by_larry

@officiall_nai

@beautybyblesss

Outfit @curvesandstitches_
Makeup @oteniaramakeovers

@nengiofficial
Stylist: @yolandaokereke
Outfit: @ladybeellionaire_luxury

Going into the new month with @thedorathybachor Outfit: @hertunba
Styled: @mz_florashaw

@rutie___b
Outfit: @bxfrox

Kids!

@thelmachiaka
Photography @portraitsbyemem
Hair @hairssencekids
Makeup @rlmakeovers

@valsgramm Dress: @rayandroy

