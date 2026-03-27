Suzuki Announces Price Slash on all Vehicle Models

Suzuki has announced a nationwide price reduction across its vehicle lineup, reinforcing its commitment to delivering value and fuel-efficient mobility to Nigerian drivers. The limited-time offer applies to all Suzuki models, with customers able to enjoy enhanced affordability without compromising on performance, reliability and efficiency.

As part of the campaign, Suzuki is also offering one year of free maintenance on all purchases, providing added peace of mind for new owners. In addition, customers can receive up to ₦9 million off the Suzuki Grand Vitara, one of the brand’s flagship SUVs, known for its blend of style, capability, and fuel efficiency.

This initiative comes at a time when consumers are increasingly prioritising cost-effective and fuel-efficient vehicles, positioning Suzuki as a practical choice for both individuals and families. Interested customers can call or WhatsApp 0906 121 1111 to learn more or take advantage of the offer.

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