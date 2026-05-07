African Models Services Ltd. Double Launch: IdeyOnStage.com And TailorsPA.com

African Models Services Ltd. is proud to announce the simultaneous launch of two groundbreaking digital platforms: IdeyOnStage.com and TailorSpa.com. Together, these apps provide a comprehensive end-to-end ecosystem for African talent, agencies, and fashion designers to scale their businesses and connect with global markets.



In alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals 8, 9, and 10, these platforms are designed to bring transparency, professional infrastructure, and economic growth to the continent’s entertainment and fashion sectors.

IdeyOnStage: The Global Gateway for Creative Talent



IdeyOnStage.com is the premier digital marketplace for talent discovery. It serves as a secure bridge connecting African models, actors, and creative agencies with verified global casting directors and scouts.

For Agencies : Modeling, artist, and production agencies can manage their entire rosters and pitch talent directly to international productions.

: Modeling, artist, and production agencies can manage their entire rosters and pitch talent directly to international productions. Professional Tools: Integrated invoicing allows talent to bill employers directly, while a rigorous verification system for casting directors ensures a scam-free, level playing field.

Integrated invoicing allows talent to bill employers directly, while a rigorous verification system for casting directors ensures a scam-free, level playing field. The June 2026 Challenge : The app launches with its first Seasonal Photo and Video Contest this June, inviting creatives to showcase Nigeria’s rich heritage. From Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa to Igala, Urhobo, and Ibibio traditions; for a chance to be discovered by global scouts.

: The app launches with its first Seasonal Photo and Video Contest this June, inviting creatives to showcase Nigeria’s rich heritage. From Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa to Igala, Urhobo, and Ibibio traditions; for a chance to be discovered by global scouts. TailorSpa: The Ultimate Management Suite for Fashion Designers

Launching alongside IdeyOnStage is TailorSpa.com, a dedicated “business-in-an-app” designed specifically for fashion designers to manage their craft with professional precision. TailorSpa empowers designers to move beyond manual tracking into a streamlined, automated workflow featuring:

Client & Order Management : Handle unlimited clients and orders with ease.

: Handle unlimited clients and orders with ease. Precision Measurement Tracking : Store and manage detailed client measurements digitally to ensure perfect fits every time.

: Store and manage detailed client measurements digitally to ensure perfect fits every time. Professional Branding : Automatically generate branded emails, invoices, and receipts for a world-class customer experience.

: Automatically generate branded emails, invoices, and receipts for a world-class customer experience. Transparency & Production Reports : Keep customers engaged with real-time production progress reports on their garments.

: Keep customers engaged with real-time production progress reports on their garments. Unique Customization: Specialized tagging for each dress and priority support to keep the creative process moving.

“By launching IdeyOnStage and TailorSpa together, we are addressing the two biggest hurdles in the African creative sector: discovery and professional management,” said Simeon Williams, the CEO/Founder of African Models Services Ltd.

“Whether you are a model looking for your first global audition or a fashion designer managing a growing atelier, we have built the tools to help you succeed from the comfort of your home.”

Call to Action

Creatives, agencies, and designers are invited to join the revolution today.

Register your portfolio and enter the June contest at www.ideyonstage.com/auth .

. Transform your fashion business and manage your orders at www.tailorspa.com.

About African Models Services Ltd.

African Models Services Ltd. is a creative technology leader dedicated to professionalizing the African entertainment and fashion industries. Through innovative digital tools, the company empowers talent to reach their full potential on the global stage.

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