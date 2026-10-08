Nancy Isime, Swanky Jerry and Ifeanyi Nwene Celebrate with Glenfiddich at BEYOND Lagos



Glenfiddich brought its global BEYOND platform to Lagos for an evening celebrating craftsmanship, creativity, culture and the pursuit of going beyond expectations. The celebration brought together HNIs, celebrities, creatives, fashion personalities and leading cultural tastemakers, with Glenfiddich collaborators Nancy Isime, Swanky Jerry and Ifeanyi Nwune joining the brand to bring the campaign’s Nigerian expression to life.



At the heart of the experience was Glenfiddich’s belief that exceptional craftsmanship is found in the details. This philosophy also defines the brand’s partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team, connecting the worlds of whisky and engineering through a shared appreciation for precision, curiosity and attention to detail. Glenfiddich Malt Master Brian Kinsman and Aston Martin Formula One™ Team Managing Technical Partner Adrian Newey embody this shared approach, with their expertise informing the story behind the latest expression.



Giving BEYOND a tangible expression was the Glenfiddich 16 Year Old Limited Release No. 02, the second release celebrating the partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team. The whisky is matured in first-fill bourbon barrels and finished in Port, Fino Sherry, Oloroso Sherry and wine casks, creating a layered profile of stewed fruits, floral notes, marzipan and polished leather, followed by creamy toffee, caramelised cane sugar, dry oak tannin and a long-lasting oaky sweetness. The expression is bottled at 43% ABV in 700ml and can be served neat or on the rocks.

The Lagos celebration brought this craftsmanship into a distinctly Nigerian setting, with fashion, music, design, entertainment and culture shaping the experience. Nancy Isime, Swanky Jerry and Ifeanyi Nwune each bring a different creative perspective to the campaign, spanning film and lifestyle, fashion, craft and design, reinforcing Glenfiddich’s vision of “Glenfiddich craft meeting original Nigerian expression.”



More than a celebration of a new whisky release, the Lagos experience captured the spirit of BEYOND — bringing together global craftsmanship and Nigerian creativity in an evening defined by style, connection and entertainment. Through BEYOND, Glenfiddich continues to invite audiences to look beyond the obvious and appreciate the craft, precision and details that make exceptional work possible.

Glenfiddich. Go Beyond Expectations.



Skilfuly Crafted. Drink Responsibly. Never Drink And Drive.

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