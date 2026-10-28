Jameson’s Distillery Experience Makes Its Port Harcourt Debut

Three days of whiskey discovery, live music, skating, fashion and games brought the Garden City together over Independence Weekend.

Port Harcourt came alive with the Jameson spirit as the Jameson Distillery Experience came to the city for the first time. It took place at Yakubu Gowon Stadium from 1 to 3 October 2026. Over the three days, the experience brought together music, fashion, food, whiskey discovery, skating and games, creating a lively gathering for guests over Independence Weekend.

Bringing together Jameson’s Irish heritage and the unmistakable Naija spirit of Port Harcourt, the event offered guests different ways to connect with the brand, discover its story and enjoy a weekend of entertainment, creativity and shared experiences.

Across all three days, whiskey education remained an important part of the experience, giving guests insight into Jameson’s heritage and craftsmanship. Food and fashion also added to the atmosphere, allowing guests to enjoy different aspects of the gathering while connecting with one another.

Each day featured a distinct experience, delivered in partnership with communities and platforms that brought their own energy and expertise to the programme.

Day One: Skating, Music and Energy with Plus2.34 and Voltage District

The experience opened with a celebration of skating, music and creative expression in partnership with Plus2.34 and Voltage District. The two communities brought their connection to skating and music to the event, creating a lively atmosphere where guests could watch the skaters in action, enjoy live performances and connect through shared interests.

The day’s entertainment featured performances by Sons of Ubuntu, Black Dave, WeAreAllChemicals and Ifeme, alongside DJ sets that kept the energy going. Guests also took part in interactive games, adding friendly competition to the opening day’s programme.

Day Two: Games, Competition and Good Music with Game Fiesta

Day two brought a playful and competitive atmosphere dubbed “Play City” through Game Fiesta, which turned familiar games into opportunities for guests to interact, compete and have fun together. Guests had different ways to participate, challenge their friends and enjoy the experience beyond the music.

Music was another major highlight of the day, with Peruzzi delivering a standout performance. DJ Kaydee, DJ Faithful and DJ Diamond took to the decks, while Hypeman Mayor and Pandora kept the atmosphere lively. Real Chuksy and Annie Drumz added to the day’s entertainment, bringing together live music, DJ sets and games for an engaging Jameson experience.

Day Three: Water Games and Entertainment with Whetlvnd

The final day introduced a different kind of fun through Whetlvnd, which brought its waterpark-inspired experience to Jameson Distillery. Guests enjoyed water-based games and splashing activities, providing a refreshing change of pace and an opportunity to round off the three-day experience with friends.

Shoday headlined the day’s music programme, with additional performances from Titanium and Mia. DJ Ewheelz, DJ General, DJ Rekii, DJ Fanny and DJ White kept the music going, while Mr Barango hosted the day alongside appearances from Major Phylix and others.

Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria, said: “We are pleased to have brought Jameson Distillery to Port Harcourt for the first time. The experience gave us an opportunity to bring people together through music, fashion, food, whiskey discovery and activities that reflect the energy of the city. Seeing guests participate, connect and create memorable moments throughout the three days made this first edition particularly meaningful. We look forward to continuing to create experiences that bring people together in the spirit of Jameson.”

The Port Harcourt edition marks a new chapter for Jameson Distillery, extending the experience to a new city and bringing together music lovers, creatives, whiskey enthusiasts and people looking to share new experiences. By combining brand discovery with music, fashion, food and interactive entertainment, the event offered guests multiple ways to engage with Jameson and one another.

As the first Port Harcourt edition comes to a close, Jameson celebrates everyone who brought their energy, style and enthusiasm to the experience, helping make the Garden City an important part of the Jameson Distillery journey.

For more updates and information on future experiences, follow @JamesonNGR across social media.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche Gin, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur and G.H. Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

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