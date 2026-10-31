ONGA Celebrates Nigeria’s Diverse Food Culture with ‘Cook Your Way With ONGA’ World Food Day Activation

ONGA, the seasoning brand from Promasidor Nigeria, marked World Food Day with its three-day Cook Your Way With ONGA activation, bringing shoppers together to explore Nigeria’s diverse food cultures and celebrate the individual touches that make every meal their own.

Rooted in ONGA’s Taste of Home platform, the campaign recognizes that home is not defined by one recipe or a single way of cooking. It is found in the meals people prepare their own unique way and share with loved ones, and in the everyday food experiences that bring comfort and connection. Through the campaign, ONGA is celebrating how people cook their food, not just what they cook, while highlighting its improved ONGA Chicken and Beef seasoning cubes as ingredients that make those meals enjoyable.

The activation kicked off on World Food Day, Friday, October 16, and was executed through Sunday, October 18, 2026, at Jendol Ikorodu, Akasolori, on Friday; Ikeja City Mall on Saturday; and Jendol Ibeju-Lekki on Sunday. Across the three locations, shoppers explored the food cultures of Nigeria’s six regions through regional food sampling, interactive games, and culinary challenges

At the ONGA Home booth, consumers experienced the taste of different homes such as Native Rice of the South-South region, Suya & Masa of the North-West region, Abacha of the South-East region, Dan Wake of the North-East region, Ofada & Ayamase of the South-West region, Jollof rice of the North-Central region, and took part in the “Cook Your Way With Onga” plate building game, which challenged them to match ingredients to a Nigerian dish against the clock.

Shoppers also shared stories about what makes their food uniquely theirs, while showing off their culinary skills through a cooking competition, and had opportunities to win rewards through the several interactive experiences at the event.

Speaking on the campaign, Omotayo Olaobaju, Category Manager, Culinary at Promasidor Nigeria, stated:

“World Food Day Cook Your Way with Onga campaign was a fantastic platform to engage directly with our consumers online and offline. Onga believes that cooking is personal, and there is no standard recipe for great-tasting meals. Our role as a culinary partner is to inspire cooking confidence in every home ensuring that whichever recipe you choose, the improved Onga Beef or Chicken cube delivers guaranteed richness and taste

She also highlighted the ongoing digital challenge as another way for consumers to participate beyond the physical activations.

The celebration continues online, where consumers can take part in the Cook Your Way with Onga digital challenge for a chance to win prizes including a kitchen makeover, an iPhone 18 Pro, a fridge and other rewards by sharing their unique ways of cooking their favourite meals on www.ongatasteofhome.com. Consumers can follow ONGA Nigeria on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok for campaign updates and details on how to enter.

Through ‘Cook Your Way With ONGA’, the brand is bringing its ‘Taste of Home’ platform to life by celebrating the people, regional traditions and personal touches behind the meals that make home feel like home.

Follow ONGA Nigeria: Instagram: @onga_nigeria | Facebook: ONGA Nigeria | YouTube: ONGA Nigeria | TikTok: @Onga.Nigeria

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