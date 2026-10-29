Vitafoam Nigeria, one of the country’s leading mattress brands, recently announced the launch of the Vitafoam Luxury Collection, a new flagship range of premium mattresses designed to make purposeful and intentional rest an everyday standard for Nigeria’s discerning households who value productivity after every sleep.

These products are centred around two product series; is is anchored by two hero product series. First are the Vita Luxe premium comfort mattress and the Vita Helix hybrid foam-and-spring mattress. They are standard mattresses designed to bring the best of mattress technology to Nigerian homes. Vitafoam also introduced the Mattress- in-a-Box series, two products, Vita Restora and Vita Compresso, as well as VitaCool Plus pillow, which brings the best of global engineering technology into the Nigerian market – the only company currently manufacturing this in the country. The series positioning: Rest Well. Live Fully is a significant shift in how ambitious Nigerians define success.

While many are proud to show stress and sleeplessness as a badge, we know the real measure of a life well lived is not only how hard one works, but how fully we show up, for family, for business, for milestones, for the moments that matter. The Vitafoam Luxury Collection positions rest not as slacking or indulgence, but as the foundation that makes everything else possible.

The launch of the Vitafoam Mattress-in-a-box technology quietly changes the conversation in how mattresses are used, seen, moved, and set up in Nigeria. This is not imported but developed and produced within its factory and validated by its technical experts. This technology allows you order or pick up the product and transport with ease without the of moving it, fitting it through doors and taking it upstairs. The convenience factor is a game changer as it makes it now easy to gift people during weddings, birthdays and other traditional and cultural celebrations. So easy it can be ordered via the Vitafoam website and delivered to yourself or the potential user.

This luxury collection shows how seriously Vitafoam takes its category leadership as an opportunity to shape conversation around sleep, rest, and recovery, as well as how the evolving technology now makes it easy to move mattresses.

Here are 10 things you need to know about the Luxury Collection and mattress-in-a-box technology.

01 It’s a whole new premium range, not a single product

The Vitafoam Luxury Collection presents a complete range of premium mattresses, not one new model. It is the brand’s most ambitious push into premium sleep in years, and a clear signal that ‘everyday luxury’ is no longer reserved for imported names.

02 Two flagships lead it: Vita Luxe and Vita Helix

Vita Luxe is the top of the range, deep, cradling premium comfort that gives an ordinary night the feel of a five-star hotel. Vita Helix is the premium hybrid: foam layers over a responsive spring system, engineered for support that lasts. Together, they anchor the collection.



03 Two signature products, a brand-new mattress-in-a-box range

Alongside the luxury line, Vitafoam has launched a mattress-in-a-box range: the premium hybrid Vita Restora and the convenient Vita Compresso. Both are engineered and compressed locally, so a full-size mattress can be delivered to your door in a package that can easily be transported.



04 Yes, Mattress-in-a-box means a full mattress really comes rolled up in a box

It sounds like a trick, but it is simple engineering. A mattress is mostly air held inside foam. Vitafoam compresses that foam, vacuum-seals it, and rolls it tight enough to fit in a box one person can lift. You open it at home, and it expands back to a full-size bed within a few hours. No wrestling it onto a car roof, no law enforcement wahala.

05 You can order it online and have it delivered to your Door

Because the mattress-in-a-box ships like a normal parcel, you can buy it on the Vitafoam website and have it brought to you. For a mobile, urban, often-renting generation, the convenience of bringing it home without hassles is the real flex.

06 Vita Helix is built for support – especially couples

If your partner’s midnight turn always wakes you, Vita Helix is the answer. Its hybrid design includes motion isolation, which means movement on one side of the bed is absorbed rather than passed across. Two people, two sleep styles, one undisturbed night.

07 There’s a cooling pillow made for Nigerian heat

Completing the line-up is VitaCool Plus, a cooling pillow built for exactly the night you know too well; when the power goes, the fan stops, and the room turns to an oven. Heat-dissipating materials keep your head cool so the heat stops stealing your sleep.

08 It’s engineered and made in Nigeria

Every product in the range is designed and manufactured locally. That means no long import wait, steady availability, pricing in naira, and the backing of a Vitafoam warranty proof that ‘premium’ and ‘proudly Nigerian’ belong in the same sentence.

09 There’s a Vitafoam for every stage of life and every budget

While Vitafoam is Nigeria’s leading and trusted brand in mattress category, it’s brand of products covers every budget range. The Vitafoam Website contains lot of products within its standard range of products. The Luxury Collection also covers every stage of life. Vita Compresso suits the first apartment or a fresh start. Vita Restora fits the home you are building. Vita Helix is for couples and high performers. Vita Luxe is for when you have truly arrived. Wherever you are, whatever your sleeping style, there is a Vitafoam made for it.

10 The bigger idea: Vitafoam wants you to rest well so you can live fully

Beneath the products is a point of view. In a country that celebrates hustle, Vitafoam is making the case that you cannot live fully if you do not rest well. And that proper rest is not a reward for success, but the foundation of it. You deserve to have the flex of the fine art of living.



The Vitafoam Luxury Collection and Mattress-in-a-box range are available. You can either visit the comfort centres or order the Vita Cool Plus pillow, Vita Compresso, or Vita Restora via the Vitafoam website and have it delivered to you (in some selected states).

Truly, Vitafoam defines The Fine Art of Living.

Sponsored Content