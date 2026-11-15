Duke’s Infant & Child Foundation Brings Experts Together to Empower Generation Next Leaders

The future of every society is sitting in our classrooms, growing up in our homes and navigating a world that is changing faster than ever before.

But an important question confronts parents, educators and society: Are we truly preparing our children for the future, or are we simply raising them for the world we once knew?

This is the conversation the Train The Trainers Summit (TTTS) Lagos Edition seeks to ignite when it convenes on Saturday, 28 November 2026, at the D’Podium International Event Centre, Aromire, Ikeja, off Adeniyi Jones, Lagos.

Under the compelling theme, Empowering Our Generation Next Leaders: Raising Children to Thrive and Lead, the summit will bring together diverse experts, thought leaders, educators, parents and child development advocates for an important gathering focused on the future of children and the responsibilities of those raising them.

Powered by Duke’s Infant & Child Foundation, the summit is built around a powerful conviction: children do not become confident, responsible and capable leaders by accident. They must be intentionally nurtured, properly guided, adequately protected and equipped with the skills and values required to navigate life.

Today’s children are growing up in a world of artificial intelligence, digital exposure, changing social influences, emotional pressures, evolving relationships and unprecedented opportunities. While the world is changing, the responsibility of parents, teachers and other adults must also evolve.

Speaking at the summit, the convener, Augusta Anyanwu- Egbom said

“The question is no longer simply whether children are going to school. It is whether they are developing the emotional intelligence, resilience, critical thinking, digital awareness, identity, confidence and values needed to thrive beyond the classroom.”

The Lagos Edition promises an engaging and insightful experience featuring diverse experts and speakers across parenting, education, technology, child psychology, social-emotional development, identity, safety, inclusion and other critical areas of child development.

Participants can expect thought-provoking keynote conversations, fireside chats, practical demonstrations, interactive learning sessions and expert-led engagements addressing issues that families, schools and communities can no longer afford to ignore.

From understanding the realities of modern parenting to navigating technology and digital safety; from protecting children against harmful influences to strengthening their emotional and social development, the summit will confront difficult questions and explore practical ways to create better outcomes for Generation Next.

It will also challenge the traditional assumption that raising children is the responsibility of parents and teachers alone. A child’s development is shaped by an ecosystem involving families, schools, communities, institutions, technology, policy and society.

If we want a generation that can lead tomorrow, we must prepare the adults responsible for raising them today.

The summit, powered by Duke’s Infant & Child Foundation, is a platform dedicated to strengthening the capacity of parents, educators, caregivers and other stakeholders to nurture, educate, protect and prepare children for the future. It promotes informed parenting, responsive education, child wellbeing, practical learning and collective responsibility for raising the next generation.

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