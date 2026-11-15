The Macallan Unveils A Night on Earth: The First Light in Nigeria

The Macallan, the renowned single malt Scotch whisky, officially launched “A Night on Earth: The First Light in Nigeria” at an exclusive event held at the Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos. The launch introduced the fourth release in the brand’s limited-edition A Night on Earth series, with retail partners Booze.ng, Drinks.ng, Barrels and Naijaliquor and others supporting its presence in the Nigerian market ahead of the festive season.



The launch brought the story behind The First Light to life, introducing guests to an expression inspired by the first sunrise of the New Year in New Zealand, one of the first places in the world to welcome the occasion. The release explores the anticipation of new beginnings and the significance of shared moments, themes that resonate with the festive season as people prepare to reconnect with loved ones, celebrate milestones and look ahead to the year to come.



Guiding guests through the experience was Yinka Adepetu, The Macallan Brand Educator and Ambassador, who walked them through the inspiration, design and whisky-making craft behind the release. His presentation offered insight into the details that shape The First Light, from its connection to New Zealand’s New Year traditions to the choices behind its distinctive presentation and flavour profile.



The fourth expression in the series carries its story through a three-layer gift box designed by New Zealand-born artist Bonnie Brown. The artwork captures the transition from dusk to dawn, with crimson bonfires, deep blue fireworks and the amber glow of first light. Together, these elements reflect the atmosphere of New Year celebrations and the anticipation that comes with a fresh start, making the presentation an integral part of the release’s identity.

The whisky itself reflects The Macallan’s approach to cask selection and maturation. Matured in sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks, alongside casks that previously held bourbon, the expression presents notes of sweet oak, vanilla, caramelised marshmallows and a hint of Manuka honey on the nose. The palate develops with berry compote, rich caramel, vanilla ice cream and stone fruits, followed by a finish of gentle spice and mellow oak.



Speaking on the launch, Hammed Adebiyi, Senior Brand Manager, West and Central Africa,Edrington Portfolio, said:

“A Night on Earth: The First Light brings together the craftsmanshipthat defines The Macallan and a story that speaks to the significance of new beginnings. Inspired by the first sunrise of the New Year in New Zealand, this release celebrates the moments we share and the traditions we create with the people who matter to us. We are pleased to introduce this latest chapter of the series to Nigeria as the festive season approaches, a time when togetherness, reflection and thoughtful gifting take on particularmeaning.”

With its Nigerian debut, A Night on Earth: The First Light extends The Macallan’s exploration of the relationship between whisky-making, artistic expression and the occasions that bring people together. The launch sets the stage for the release’s presence during the festive season, connecting its story of first light and renewal with the anticipation of a new year.

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