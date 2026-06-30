Celebrating Excellence: Nigeria’s Brightest Cambridge Learners Shine at BROCLA 2026

The atmosphere was one of pride, inspiration and celebration as students, parents, educators, school leaders and distinguished guests gathered at the Civic Centre in Lagos for the 2026 British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards (BROCLA).

Hosted by the British Council in partnership with Cambridge International Education, the annual event honoured Nigeria’s highest-achieving learners from the June and November 2025 Cambridge examination series. More than an awards ceremony, BROCLA 2026 showcased the extraordinary talent, determination and academic excellence that continue to position Nigerian learners among the best in the world.

The awards celebrate students who achieved exceptional results in Cambridge qualifications, including Cambridge IGCSE, O Level, AS Level and A Level examinations. This year’s event recognised 156 outstanding achievements across schools and learners.

Nigerian Learners Competing with the Best in the World

One of the most remarkable highlights of BROCLA 2026 was the outstanding global performance of Nigerian learners. Sixteen students earned the prestigious Top in the World distinction, awarded to learners who achieved the highest standard mark globally in their subject.

Their achievements demonstrate that Nigerian students are not only excelling nationally but are successfully competing against peers from schools across the world.

Speaking at the ceremony, British Council Nigeria Country Director, Donna McGowan, praised the award recipients, their schools, teachers and families for their unwavering commitment to educational excellence. Their success, she noted, reflects the resilience, ambition and determination of a generation of young Nigerians who are ready to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

Celebrating Nigeria’s Highest Overall Achievers

Among the evening’s most prestigious honours were the Best Across Awards, recognising learners who achieved the highest cumulative performance across multiple subjects.

June 2025 Examination Series

Best Across Eight Cambridge O Levels

Oluwaseyi Oluwaferanmi Motunrayo Iwayemi – Lifeforte International High School

Best Across Eight Cambridge IGCSEs

Oreoluwa Moyosola Awe – Brookstone Schools

Best Across Four Cambridge International AS Levels

Anas Johari – Oxbridge Tutorial College

Best Across Three Cambridge International A Levels

Best Obaloluwa Isijola – Oritamefa Baptist Model School

November 2025 Examination Series

Best Across Eight Cambridge O Levels

Imohimi Othuke Ojeaburu – Lifeforte International High School

Best Across Eight Cambridge IGCSEs

Oriel Nnabuikem Onyia – James Hope College Lagos

Best Across Four Cambridge International AS Levels

Oluwaseyi Oluwaferanmi Motunrayo Iwayemi – Lifeforte International High School

These learners demonstrated exceptional consistency across a wide range of subjects, earning recognition as some of the country’s most accomplished Cambridge students.

Lifeforte International High School Leads the Pack

Among the schools recognised at BROCLA 2026, Lifeforte International High School emerged as one of the standout performers.

The school produced multiple Top in Nigeria awardees across Cambridge O Level and AS Level subjects and claimed several of the most prestigious Best Across awards. Learners from Lifeforte topped national rankings in subjects including Biology, Chemistry, English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Economics and Sociology.

The school’s remarkable performance reflects its commitment to academic excellence and its ability to nurture learners who consistently achieve at the highest level.

James Hope College Lagos Makes History

James Hope College Lagos also delivered an exceptional performance, producing one of the country’s most decorated students.

Oriel Nnabuikem Onyia emerged as the Best Across Eight Cambridge IGCSEs winner for the November 2025 series and achieved Top in Nigeria awards in Accounting, Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Economics.

The achievement highlights the growing strength of Cambridge education across Nigeria and the increasing number of schools producing world-class results.

More Than Academic Success

Beyond celebrating examination excellence, BROCLA 2026 also recognised schools that are creating inclusive, safe and empowering learning environments through the British Council’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) and Child Protection initiatives.

The event reinforced the importance of developing well-rounded learners who possess not only academic excellence but also the values, confidence and global outlook needed to succeed in the future.

Inspiring the Next Generation

From topping national subject rankings to earning recognition as the best in the world, the students honoured at BROCLA 2026 have demonstrated what is possible through hard work, dedication and quality education.

Their achievements serve as an inspiration to learners across Nigeria and reaffirm the country’s growing reputation as a hub of academic excellence within the global Cambridge community.

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