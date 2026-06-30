Inside Beguile’s First Abuja Pop-Up, “Summer Has a Scent”

I’ll be honest.

When someone told me people had been standing in the rain just to buy perfume, I assumed they were exaggerating.

Then I started hearing what actually happened in Maitama.

Before the event even officially opened, there was already a queue outside Sarius Palmetum. By the time the doors opened, the shopping had started, and from then until evening, the crowd barely slowed down.

Now here’s where it gets interesting.

One person even arrived a full day early after mixing up the dates.

Imagine getting dressed, showing up excited, and discovering the event wasn’t until tomorrow. Most people would have gone home embarrassed. This one simply came back the next day.

Another attendee reportedly flew into Abuja just for the event.

This was Summer Has a Scent, the first Abuja pop-up from a Luxury fragrance brand called Beguile.



At some point in the afternoon, the rain started. The kind of rain that normally sends people running to their cars.

Instead, the queue stayed. People kept shopping.

“I’ve waited too long to smell these perfumes in person. Rain isn’t sending me home,” one attendee joked while waiting for her turn.

If anything, the rain just became part of the day’s memories.

Nearly 300 people turned up, and judging by the bags leaving the venue, plenty had no intention of going home with just one bottle.

One shopper laughed while holding several fragrances and admitted the plan she walked in with had changed. “My plan was to buy one. I don’t know how I ended up with six,” she said.

By late afternoon, Mystique, Sweet Oud and Goddess had all sold out, leaving more than a few shoppers asking if there was anything left in stock.

One of the sweetest moments came after mystique disappeared from the shelves. A customer noticed the team holding an unboxed bottle and politely asked if she could buy that one instead.

She just didn’t want to leave without it.





That moment said something about the crowd. Most of them had only ever known Beguile online, and perfume is the one thing you can’t really judge from a screen. You have to smell it yourself. For a lot of them, this was the first chance.

People weren’t rushing from shelf to shelf. They were spraying tester strips. Comparing favourites with friends. Handing bottles to strangers and asking, “Which one would you pick?”

You could hear it everywhere.

“Try this one first.”

“No, smell this before you decide.”

“Wait…this is the one everybody has been talking about?”

Between the games, the free mocktails, the popsicles and a claw machine stuffed with fragrance samples and perfume oils, the event started looking less like a perfume sale and more like a Saturday hangout.



Some people weren’t even shopping anymore. They were helping complete strangers choose fragrances. And nobody in the queue seemed surprised by the crowd. People who’d been buying Beguile for months were already recommending bottles to people who had never tried it before.

Customers were quietly making more customers.

Some men picked out gifts for their partners. Couples argued over whose favourite smelled better. Friends who came “just to support” somehow left carrying bags of their own.

And if you’ve been scrolling Instagram or TikTok this week and suddenly noticed everyone spraying perfumes, laughing around a claw machine or holding black-and-white shopping bags, there’s a good chance you’ve already seen videos from the day without realizing where they came from.

Maybe that’s what made the queues so interesting.

The pop-up is over.

But if there’s one thing Abuja proved that Saturday, it’s that Beguile is no longer just another perfume brand people scroll past online.

It’s the kind of brand people make plans for.

The good news is you don’t have to wait for the next pop-up to discover why.

The same fragrances that had people queuing before the doors opened, buying more bottles than they planned and asking for sold-out favourites are still available on Beguile’s website.

As for the next pop-up? If the Abuja crowd taught us anything, it’s this: You might want to get there early.





Sponsored Content