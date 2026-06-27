QLife Family Clinic Unveils Upgraded Facility, Celebrates 25 Years of Caring for Nigerian Families

On June 19, 2026, there was a palpable sense of gratitude, pride, and hope as QLife Family Clinic opened the doors to its newly upgraded facility in Lagos, marking 25 years of delivering trusted, family-centred healthcare to Nigerian families.

More than a relaunch, the occasion was a celebration of legacy, purpose, and the enduring impact of compassionate care. Healthcare professionals, partners, friends, and members of the community gathered to honour a journey that began with a vision and has grown into a trusted institution touching thousands of lives.

One of the highlights of the event was a keynote address by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, on “The Power of First Contact: Why Primary Care Changes Everything.” Emphasizing the importance of family medicine, he described QLife as “the prototype of a good family medicine institution of excellence,” noting that up to 80 per cent of a community’s healthcare needs can be met through primary care.

For Dr Toyin Alakija-Adepoju, Director of QLife Family Clinic, the day represented something far deeper than the unveiling of a new building.

“Today is more than a relaunch. It is the celebration of a dream,” she said. “A dream planted 25 years ago and nurtured with dedication and an unwavering commitment to care.”

She paid tribute to the clinic’s founders, Dr Adetokunbo and Dr Olufunmilayo Alakija, whose vision was to build a world-class healthcare institution rooted in excellence, compassion, and integrity.

“Dreams like that do not become reality easily,” she said. “They require courage, sacrifice, difficult decisions, and an extraordinary commitment to excellence.”

Chairperson Alero Alakija reflected on the legacy left by their parents and the values that continue to guide the organisation.

“My sisters and I had two amazing people who showed us what it means to build with pride and give your all to what you are building,” she said. “They taught us what it means to care for the people you build with, to honour family and friends, and to bring quality to Nigeria.”

Over the last 25 years, QLife Family Clinic has built a legacy of trust and service. The clinic has conducted more than 280,000 laboratory tests, completed over 180,000 immigration medical examinations, performed upwards of 121,000 X-rays, delivered 25,000 pre-employment screenings, and cared for more than 64,000 general medicine patients—milestones that tell the story of lives touched and communities strengthened.

The newly upgraded facility marks the beginning of another chapter. Thoughtfully designed to enhance the patient experience, it offers integrated services including family medicine, preventive health screenings, travel medicine, occupational health, diagnostics, wellness programmes, and specialist consultations—all within a warm and welcoming environment created with patients and families in mind.

From the ribbon-cutting ceremony to the inspiring speeches and moments shared with guests, the event was more than the unveiling of a new facility. It was a celebration of 25 years of impact and a reaffirmation of QLife’s commitment to the future of primary healthcare in Nigeria.

One of the most poignant moments of the day came with the release of balloons in the Memorial Garden in honour of the founders, Dr Adetokunbo and Dr Olufunmilayo Alakija; a symbolic tribute to the vision that started it all and the generations it continues to serve.

As healthcare continues to evolve, QLife Family Clinic remains committed to being a trusted first point of contact for families, combining clinical excellence with empathy and innovation to deliver healthcare that is proactive, personal, and deeply human.

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