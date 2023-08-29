Comet Nwosu: The Core Purpose of Life is Loving and Being Loved

Love is one of the greatest gifts to mankind and one of the hardest things to commit to or offer. In the Bible, God says “Love thy neighbour as thyself.” To be honest, it takes a lot of self-awareness to love oneself, so loving someone else as you love yourself may seem challenging. Humans harbour a lot of doubt, making it hard to trust and love someone. Yet, to achieve a peaceful world, we must love one another.

On a broader note, one of the things that makes our lives beautiful is knowing that we are loved. In fact, feeling loved is essentially the purpose of life. When we contemplate a purposeful life, we often confine it within stringent definitions such as bestowing wisdom and establishing enduring legacies. However, if we invest years into these pursuits only to find ourselves devoid of love and genuine connection, we might as well not have engaged in them at all. It’s possible that either these endeavors are not truly resonating with people or their effects are not being felt on a deeply meaningful level.

If your actions don’t bring you love, you’re not fulfilling your purpose. I struggled to find my purpose, but as a self-proclaimed life consultant with academic qualifications and a wealth of experiences, I found contentment in being there for others. Through this work, I’ve discovered a significant part of my life’s purpose and experienced immense joy.

This is not about dismissing intellectual or ambitious pursuits, but about infusing them with the fundamental essence of humanity — love. It’s crucial to reassess our definition of a purposeful life. When we intertwine our aspirations with the aspiration to love and connect, our efforts become richer and more meaningful. Our wisdom becomes a source of guidance and comfort, our achievements serve as inspiration, and our legacies become a testament to the enduring power of love.

Imagine dedicating years to amassing wisdom, achieving remarkable feats, or constructing legacies to be remembered through generations. These endeavours, while impressive on the surface, might ultimately lead to an emptiness within if they fail to cultivate meaningful relationships and foster love. We are, after all, inherently social beings, driven by an innate need for connection. When we reach the end of our journeys, the true worth of our lives might not be gauged solely by the wisdom we’ve imparted or the monuments we’ve built, but by the love we’ve given and received along the way.

***

Featured Image: Antoni Shkraba for Pexels