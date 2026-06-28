BellaNaija’s Collette & Esther Are Heading to Zambia for Africa Creative Market 2026



Some of the best things happen when people gather. One conversation becomes an idea, an idea becomes a collaboration, and before you know it, something bigger is born.

That is part of what makes spaces like Africa Creative Market exciting.

Hi BNers, Esther Ordia here, and Collette and I are packing our bags for Lusaka, Zambia for Africa Creative Market 2026 and yes, we are bringing you along.

This year marks five years of ACM, with a five city global activation anchored by a six day flagship experience in Lusaka.

If you are wondering what ACM is all about, think of it as a space built around one big idea, growing Africa’s creative economy. It brings together creatives, innovators, industry leaders and change makers from across Africa and beyond to exchange ideas, build capacity and create opportunities that help creative businesses grow.

And there is already a lot catching our attention. The programme features speakers including Kelechi Amadi Obi, Joel Kachi Benson and other creative voices, alongside moments like the screening of “77: The FESTAC Conspiracy,” which we cannot wait to experience.

We will be sharing this and more across all on our social media pages – @bellanaija – so stay close and follow the journey using #ACM2026, #AfricaCreativeMarket and #BNinZambia.

Lusaka, see you soon!