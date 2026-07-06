Nana Akua Amofa: Lessons from Ghana’s Participation at the World Cup

Ghana’s journey at the World Cup tournaments remains one of African football’s most inspiring stories. Since its historic debut in 2006, the Black Stars’ journey has been filled with unforgettable moments, near misses, brilliant performances and heartbreaking setbacks. Ultimately, their journey offers some valuable lessons.

From my perspective, here are a few lessons everyone can learn from Ghana’s participation at the World Cups.

Every Great Achievement Begins with Believing It Is Possible

When Ghana made its debut at the World Cup in 2006, many doubted how well the Black Stars would perform. Eventually, Ghana made it to the Round of 16 as the only African team to progress from the group stage that year. Sometimes being new simply means bringing fresh energy, courage and determination, just as Cape Verde performed at the 2026 World Cup, despite being their debut year.

Don’t Underestimate the Power of Teamwork

There is an Akan proverb that says, “Praye, sɛ wo yi baako a na ebu; wokabomu a emmu,“ meaning, It is easy to break a single broomstick but not a bunch. This proverb underscores the power of unity and strength in numbers. Over the years, we have seen various teams, including the Black Stars, perform at their best when they play as a team rather than relying solely on individual strengths. It is a reminder that we cannot do it alone. Collaboration and teamwork are key drivers of success. Whether in sports, business, or our personal lives, we need people.

Resilience Is Part of the Journey

One of the greatest lessons from Ghana’s story is resilience. The Black Stars have experienced unforgettable highs as well as lows. Despite the setbacks, they always regroup and compete again. Their journey reminds us that setbacks are not the end of the story. Rather, they are opportunities to grow stronger, learn valuable lessons and return with renewed determination.

There is Strength in Unity

Perhaps one of the most powerful lessons from the World Cup experience is the passion, euphoria, and excitement displayed by millions of Ghanaians across the world. Seeing people rally behind the Black Stars in the hope of making history is a reminder that there is strength in unity. The unwavering support the Black Stars have received serves as a powerful reminder that when people rally behind a shared purpose, it produces remarkable results.

Leadership Shapes Outcomes

The success of every team depends greatly on its leadership. Great leaders provide direction, inspire confidence, and bring out the very best in their team. The Black Stars have experienced periods of stability and periods of frequent coaching changes, which have affected the team’s performance over the years. Strong leadership provides direction, confidence and consistency during challenging moments.

Failure Is Not the End

The 2010 World Cup remains one of Ghana’s most iconic performances. Ghana reached the quarterfinals, the furthest any African team had reached since 1990. The Black Stars were on their way to becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals, but things took an unexpected turn in the final moments. Despite this, the Black Stars have gone on to play in 3 World Cup tournaments.

Every Experience Is an Opportunity to Learn

Ghana’s participation reminds us that progress comes from learning, adapting, and continuously striving for excellence. Learning from setbacks is an essential part of growth. As noted by the coach after Ghana’s defeat to Croatia, the mindset should always be to “win or learn,” embracing every experience as an opportunity to improve. Whether the outcome is victory or defeat, every experience offers valuable lessons that can shape future success.

Small Details Can Define Big Moments

In football, the smallest moments often have the biggest consequences. One mistake, one missed opportunity, or one lapse in concentration can define a team’s fate. Ghana’s defeat to Croatia at the 2026 World Cup can remind us that the biggest outcome is often determined by the seemingly small details.

The Black Stars’ time at the 2026 World Cup may have come to an end, but their journey shows that success, whether in sports, business, or our personal lives, does not happen by chance or overnight. It is a culmination of preparation, discipline, resilience and an unwavering can-do spirit despite the odds.