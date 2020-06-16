Kolawole Ajayi: Here are Some Tips to Stay Safe While Driving as the Lockdown Restrictions Are Lifted

For about three months, traffic congestion in major cities in the world seized to occur due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In order to stop this virus from spreading, countries enforced a total shelter-in-place for citizens. This means that people are advised to stay indoors while essential workers are the only ones allowed to move.

This development led to a total drop in traffic issues – like congestion – all over the world, although there were exceptional recorded cases of dangerous road crashes happening sparsely across the globe as a result of the availability of enticing free roads. This was reported on WebMD in an article titled ‘Traffic Down, Dangerous Crashes up During Pandemic’.

However, with recent lifting and easing of lockdowns by different nations, it is imperative to inform all that traffic congestion and road crashes could worsen as a result of increased road users and the general refusal by some road users to adhere to safety rules. So to reawaken our consciousness in this regards, we are to adhere to the following:

Leave Earlier

Leaving earlier for any journey can never be overemphasized when it comes to road safety. It eliminates the urge to go against traffic rules and enforcers when making use of the road and it doesn’t give room to be influenced by any other pressure associated with road users. Ultimately, it encourages relaxed driving which, in turn, helps prepare necessary sensory nerves to be at alert in case of any form of hazard when driving.

Make Use of Google Maps

As captured by Techwalla in a short article titled “Disadvantages and Advantages of using the Google Maps Website”, Google Maps provides the layout of roads, the locations of cities and towns, state boundaries, geographical features, etc. It also has the capability to give up-to-date information, like the minutes it’ll take to get to a particular destination, road congestion, hotspots, and other relevant information about different routes. It is thus advisable for all road users to consult their Google Maps before embarking on any journey. The Federal Road Safety Corps in Nigeria frowns at the usage of Google Maps while driving. However, it is allowed before embarking on a journey. So with the usage of Google Maps, traffic and road congestions could be avoided.

Anticipate When Driving

Anticipating when driving has proven, overtime, to be one of the best ways to drive safely. This enables the driver to plan and ascertain the best route in order to reach his or her destination safely and promptly. Crowded areas and routes without traffic lights can be avoided when anticipating. This does not only lead to safe travels, but it also helps to eliminate stress related to traffic congestion, injuries, and helps economize fuelling.

Give Others the Right of Way

This simply means sticking to the rules of driving in regards to allowing the right vehicle or pedestrian ply a route at the right time, with precedence over others. This is further explained in an article published on USLegal Website titled ‘Right of Way Law and Legal Definition‘, which says a driver is entitled to the ‘right of way’ to proceed ahead of other vehicles or pedestrians, depending on certain rules of the road, such as the first to reach an intersection. Over time, on Nigerian roads, failure to yield right of way sometimes leads to aggressiveness, fines, and crashes. However, it is important to know that the ‘right of way’ is not an absolute right. Apply wisdom when exercising the right of way. Look out for other’s safety and particularly your safety when observing it.

Observing the points above can help reduce traffic congestion and the unfortunate occurrence of crashes on any road. When these are strictly adhered to, some added advantages – like reduced vehicle wear and tear, reduced money expended on repairs, increased sound health and productivity – are accrued. In the long run, this will have a positive impact on the nation.

Drive to stay alive.