Your Better Self with Akanna: Where Our Focus Should Be in These Tumultuous Times

What is typically recommended for such people is to follow what is called the moral hierarchy — understanding that we are first responsible to those closest to us, and after we’ve taken care of them, we can gradually move on to the next in proximity. This means first taking care of your household. Starting with you, make sure there are no needs lacking within your immediate family. Then you can look out to your neighborhood and community.

Are there people who live around you or who are your close friends that have needs that you can meet? Meet those needs to the best of your ability and then you can look out further to your city. How can you be of help there? Then your country, ensuring that you’re an upstanding citizen performing your civic duties as required of you and serving where you can. And then maybe you can finally look out to the world and strive to end world hunger and poverty. But the point is to take care of your immediate circle of influence first and then gradually work your way out the broader circles. Rather than being concerned with looking good in the outer spheres of life while your inner circles suffer.