Lola Odele: Enjoying the Holiday in this New Normal

The Christmas holiday is here and yet it still feels like we are in the middle of the year. The holiday shopping season was nothing to write home about as the risk of a second wave of coronavirus outbreak is real. The year 2020 has reshaped our lives in ways we are yet to fathom. The COVID-19 pandemic will force many to spend the holidays away from loved ones to reduce the spread of the virus. So how do we enjoy the holiday in this new normal?

With the risk of a second wave of coronavirus outbreak, maintaining a healthy home should be a priority. Here are some tips for you to make this Christmas holiday special in spite of the pandemic.

Do the necessary shopping online

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, shopping can become tiring. Nobody wants to wipe down groceries and other items after a stressed-filled visit to the mall. Consumer behavior has shifted, brands and stores are going online and people are embracing digital innovation. We can shop from the comforts of our homes. We can buy all Christmas and family necessities online.

Decorate your home

Christmas decorations make every room looks as festive as possible. Please don’t forget to hang the Christmas tree! (it is the main symbol of Christmas). Make sure you decorate your home with the best Christmas decorations you can afford to create the feeling of Christmas in your home.

Netflix and chill

The tradition of watching movies during the holiday season is evergreen. No one outgrows that! With everyone stuck at home, it is safe to assume everyone is settling to binge-watch movies. Also, with the traveling restrictions in place, streaming movies is our best chance not to miss the holiday ritual. It would be a crime not to watch reruns of classic Christmas movies with your family. There is an endless list of holiday films to chose from, so watch away.

Have a house party

Christmas is always celebrated through different activities. For the first time ever, we are celebrating Christmas without arranging big parties and gatherings. We can’t go to parties or Christmas shows or parties, but we can celebrate at home. A house party can be fun and exciting too. Costumes parties are not just for Halloween! We can recreate our Christmas experience by listening and dancing to music (karaoke if you want), playing new and exciting games, enjoying favorite holiday dishes, and exchanging gifts with family members.

Have a virtual Christmas party

With the virus raging more than ever, people are encouraged to stay distant from one another. The Lagos State Government recently announced some restrictions to contain the virus. To reduce the risk of contracting the virus, host an online party; you can make your loved ones feel special without being physically present.

Merry Christmas and have a happy new year in advance.

***

Photo by Adrienne Andersen from Pexels