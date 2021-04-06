Your Better Self with Akanna: 3 Laws We Often Ignore

To be on the good side of the law of pain, we must choose the pain of discipline. And we must constantly increase our threshold for such pain by choosing to get out of our comfort zones from time to time and challenge ourselves to do more. It may be painful to start a family and raise kids, but it’s even more painful to live a lonely old age. It might be painful to save money rather than spend it frivolously but it’s even more painful to have no money to fall back on when you don’t have the ability to earn more. It might be painful to live on the straight-and-narrow now but it’s much more painful to wind up in jail or worse, hell.