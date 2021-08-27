Ufuoma Uvomata: Using Silk Pillowcases Can Help Maintain your Glowing Skin

A while back, my sister got a promotion at work and more responsibilities meant more stress. Stress causes hormonal changes that, in turn, lead to skin problems and breakouts. My sister would also sometimes fall asleep without washing her face when she was exhausted. When that happened, her cotton pillowcase would absorb dirt and oils from her hair and skin. Sleeping on that pillowcase again would return all of that bacteria to her face even when she does her skincare routine. I noticed she started to get really bad breakouts so I tried to figure out how I could help her maintain her usual clear skin. I researched online and found many articles discussing the benefits of silk pillowcases for skin and hair.

When I was about 14 years old and started developing really bad acne, my mum set to work and made me silk pillowcases. She also got me a face steamer, massager, astringents, toners, scrubs, serums, and so on. My sister started sleeping on silk and using my mum’s recommended skincare products. Within a few weeks, her skin improved and she looked better rested.

Silk is a natural fibre known for its shine, strength, and durability. It has a soft luxurious feel and a smooth elegant appearance. Sleeping on a silk pillowcase has many cosmetic benefits.

Silk has anti-ageing properties

The smooth nature of the material protects your skin from pulling and your hair from breakage. Research into the beauty benefits of silk has shown that sleeping on a silk pillowcase can help prevent wrinkles and fine lines that come with ageing. This is especially true for people who sleep on the sides of their faces. When you move or turn while sleeping on silk, your skin glides smoothly on the material so there’s no harmful pulling or dragging of your skin.

Your hair retains moisture, shine, and style

Beauty experts have claimed that sleeping on silk also has many benefits for hair, especially naturally curly hair. If you have type 4 hair, you know the struggle to maintain and keep it healthy. The curly nature of type 4 hair makes it prone to dehydration and tangles, leading to breakage. Sleeping on a silk pillowcase allows your hair to move on a soft smooth surface that doesn’t drag or tangle it. Silk also doesn’t rid your hair of necessary moisture and oils. You’ll wake up to hair that stays moisturized and in place. This applies to facial hair as well.

Silk doesn’t store germs

The material is so tightly woven, it doesn’t store germs and bacteria that can clog your pores and lead to skin problems.

Your face stays hydrated

Because silk doesn’t absorb moisture, it doesn’t rub off the good oils and hydration from your face. This allows your face to stay hydrated all through the night. Sleeping for 8 hours on cotton or other absorbent materials would rub off the much-needed moisture.

Doesn’t steal your skincare products

Your skincare products will work better because they stay on your face long enough to be absorbed into your skin instead of being rubbed off on your pillowcase.

It is hypoallergenic

Silk is naturally hypoallergenic, and that makes it the safest option for people who are prone to allergies. The fibres are naturally resistant to dust mites, mould, and other allergens.

By simply changing your pillowcases to silk, you’ll keep your skin smooth, hydrated, and wrinkle-free. You’ll be protecting your skin and hair so you can maintain a naturally youthful glow.

