Kaitlin Akwada: Ever Thought of Romanticising your Life? These Tips Will Help You

Life can be a drag sometimes. We get so caught up in monotonous day-to-day activities that we often fail to recognise that our lives still require our active participation to remain thrilling.

The Romantic Period in art and literature (1798-1837) emphasised individualism, subjectivity, imagination, spontaneity, and transcendentalism. A pivotal characteristic attitude of Romanticism was a deep appreciation of the beauty of nature.

Romanticising your life is the ability to appreciate the beauty and significance of seemingly mundane everyday activities. It could be as simple as sitting out on your balcony in the early hours of the morning to listen to the chirping of birds, with a cup of coffee in hand.

Not sure how to start romanticising your life? Here are some useful tips.

Create your ideal morning routine

It’s not as easy as it sounds, but it is doable with time. You can become that person who wakes up early, takes a 15-minute walk, and reads a few pages of a favourite book, before getting ready for work. Start by getting up a little earlier than you usually do, and work your way up from there.

Try out a new recipe

Find a recipe from your favourite cookbook or video on YouTube and prepare a mouthwatering dish.

Binge-watch a series

Add your favourite series to your ‘my list’ on Netflix to unwind after a long week.

Post affirmations on your bathroom mirror

Mirror affirmations are useful in changing your thinking patterns, as well as developing healthy self-esteem. Devote a few minutes each day to reading some of these affirmations to yourself aloud. “I believe in myself and my abilities. I am capable of much more than I imagine” is a good place to start.

Take a bath by candlelight

Switch off the lights in your bathroom, light up a scented candle, turn on some music, and get in the bathtub.

Take yourself out on a date

Give yourself a treat. You could take yourself out to a fancy restaurant, go see a movie or go to the spa. Taking yourself on a solo date is one of the best ways to practice self-love.

Grow plants

Adding plants to your living space is a great way to romanticise and add colour to your life.

Speak to yourself kindly

Positive self-talk not only makes you feel better about yourself but also boosts motivation. Speak kindly to yourself; you are listening.

Hydrate

Tired of plain, boring water? If yes, then infuse your water with fruits like slices of cucumber and lemon.

Redesign your space

Another good way of romanticising your life is by redecorating your space. You could switch up the arrangement of your room for a start and gradually move to your workspace. The goal is to customise a space that looks and feels like you.

Drink a glass of wine

Open up a good bottle of wine, pour yourself a glass, take a sip, swirl the wine around in your mouth, and thank me later.

Watch the sunset

Pause for a moment and bask in the euphoria of watching the setting of the sun; it’s a beautiful view. If you are an evening person, you could sit and watch the moon and stars at night.

Invest in diffusers and essential oils

Fill your living space with beautiful scents that will provide a pleasant fragrance to your home.

Wear clothes that make you feel beautiful

Even if it means selecting your outfit a day before, do that. Wear clothes that make you feel comfortable and charming at the same time.

Step outside your comfort zone

Say yes to something outside of your safe space for a change. It can give you a boost in mental health development.

Appreciate what you already have

The best way to romanticise your life is to be grateful for what you already have as you go after the things you wish to have.

Try as much as you can to make the very best out of the life that you have been given. Always remember that you are the master of your fate and the captain of your soul.

***

Photo by Adrienne Andersen for Pexels