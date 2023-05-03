BN TV
Watch Episode 6 of Biodun Stephen’s Comedy Web Series “Rofia Tailor Loran”
Shutter Speed Projects have released episode six of its hilarious comedy web series “Rofia Tailor Loran (RTL).”
Produced and directed by Biodun Stephen, the story follows “Rofia, a small-time tailor who comes to the city to find greener pastures. She connects with an old friend a supposed city big gal, Lape, and together they navigate the murky waters of friendship and business. RTL is a comedy series that will get you rolling with laughter.
The series stars Bimbo Ademoye as Rofai and Bolaji Ogunmola as Lape.
Watch: