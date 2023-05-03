Connect with us

Watch Episode 6 of Biodun Stephen's Comedy Web Series "Rofia Tailor Loran"

DJ Cuppy Talks About Her Relationship with Ryan Taylor, Music & Living in London on “Brunch With Amel” | Watch

Learn How To Make Buns With Dolapo Grey’s Recipe

The Second Part of David Folaranmi's Recovery Story on "Healing With Maria" is Here | Watch

Watch the Latest Episode of Bimbo Ademoye's “Teropi Secxxion” featuring MC Lively

Ehiz chats with Young Stunna on Amapiano, Creative Process & World Domination in the Latest Episode of "The Dadaboy Show"

New Video: Zinoleesky — Many Things

This Ugwu & Uziza Vegetable Sauce by Dolapo Grey is Perfect for Sunday Lunch

Watch Episode 4 of “The Olive 2” on BN TV

Modella & Beauty join Doyin on "Doyin's Corner" to discuss 'What Women Need for Happiness in Relationships' | Watch

Watch Episode 6 of Biodun Stephen's Comedy Web Series "Rofia Tailor Loran"

Shutter Speed Projects have released episode six of its hilarious comedy web series "Rofia Tailor Loran (RTL)." 

Produced and directed by Biodun Stephen, the story follows "Rofia, a small-time tailor who comes to the city to find greener pastures. She connects with an old friend a supposed city big gal, Lape, and together they navigate the murky waters of friendship and business. RTL is a comedy series that will get you rolling with laughter.

The series stars Bimbo Ademoye as Rofai and Bolaji Ogunmola as Lape.

