DJ Cuppy Talks About Her Relationship with Ryan Taylor, Music & Living in London on “Brunch With Amel” | Watch

Watch Episode 6 of Biodun Stephen’s Comedy Web Series “Rofia Tailor Loran”

Learn How To Make Buns With Dolapo Grey’s Recipe

The Second Part of David Folaranmi's Recovery Story on "Healing With Maria" is Here | Watch

Watch the Latest Episode of Bimbo Ademoye's “Teropi Secxxion” featuring MC Lively

Ehiz chats with Young Stunna on Amapiano, Creative Process & World Domination in the Latest Episode of "The Dadaboy Show"

New Video: Zinoleesky — Many Things

This Ugwu & Uziza Vegetable Sauce by Dolapo Grey is Perfect for Sunday Lunch

Watch Episode 4 of “The Olive 2” on BN TV

Modella & Beauty join Doyin on "Doyin's Corner" to discuss 'What Women Need for Happiness in Relationships' | Watch

Published

26 mins ago

 on


Nigerian music producer and disc jockey, DJ Cuppy was Amel Rachedi’s guest on the latter’s show, “Brunch With Amel.”

Cuppy talks about her engagement with her fiancé Ryan Taylor, spending time with him in Dubai, completing her masters at Oxford University, her love for London, why she feels Ryan Taylor is the one, how they got engaged after just two days of meeting each other, separating Florence from Cuppy, how it feels to be a female DJ in a male dominated space, her foundation and lots more.

On getting engaged with Ryan, she said, “I got engaged in November. After two days. The two days thing comes into play with us because it was so quick, you get to know the person after. So, I was like, so where do you live fiancé? He was like, in Dubai.”

Cuppy announced her relationship with Ryan on Instagram in December 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

