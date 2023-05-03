DJ Cuppy Talks About Her Relationship with Ryan Taylor, Music & Living in London on “Brunch With Amel” | Watch



Nigerian music producer and disc jockey, DJ Cuppy was Amel Rachedi’s guest on the latter’s show, “Brunch With Amel.”

Cuppy talks about her engagement with her fiancé Ryan Taylor, spending time with him in Dubai, completing her masters at Oxford University, her love for London, why she feels Ryan Taylor is the one, how they got engaged after just two days of meeting each other, separating Florence from Cuppy, how it feels to be a female DJ in a male dominated space, her foundation and lots more.

On getting engaged with Ryan, she said, “I got engaged in November. After two days. The two days thing comes into play with us because it was so quick, you get to know the person after. So, I was like, so where do you live fiancé? He was like, in Dubai.”

Cuppy announced her relationship with Ryan on Instagram in December 2022.