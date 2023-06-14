Smart Emmanuel: The Future of Your Work Depends on Technology & Originality

The future envisions a scenario where intelligent machines handle a significant portion of work, yet history reminds us that humans have always been exceptional inventors and problem solvers in addressing human needs and desires. The pivotal role of humans in solving human problems will persist, however, with extensive collaboration alongside intelligent hardware and software. Work in the future will thrive through collaboration, where humans and technology work together synergistically. While the advent of technologies did not render humans obsolete, they created new types of job requirements.

In the future, the ability to collaborate effectively with smart machines and artificial intelligence software will be crucial for employees to remain relevant. Consider a situation where someone possesses brilliant ideas but lacks the proficiency to create a compelling PowerPoint presentation to convey those ideas to the team. It will require some higher level of magnanimity from the team to neglect your lack of computer skills and focus on your beautiful idea. In the real world, there’s little tolerance for poor computer skills. Job prospects are heavily influenced by one’s computer proficiency and the ability to navigate specific software. Therefore, to thrive in the nearest future, collaboration with technological equipment and the ability to generate original ideas will be great assets. What do I mean by collaboration and original ideas?

Collaboration

As we see job openings today demanding applicants who are proficient in the Microsoft Office suite, in the future, the ability to work with artificial intelligence software will be a requirement. Early-stage artificial intelligence applications like Bard by Google and ChatGPT will become even more advanced, and there will be others. The ability to use these tools will play a key role in your mastery of your job. The speed of use and understanding of the possibilities these tools can create will make you stand out.

With tools like this, an engineer without great mastery of literature and the use of English can compose the best presentation, proposal, and letter. This is because the engineer can now collaborate with artificial intelligence software and this technology will complement the engineer’s weakness in those areas. The average employee without competence with data analysis will be expected to interpret a large pool of data because the employee can now collaborate with tools that can make it happen. Humans will be smarter because they can now collaborate with smart tools.

The ability to use smart machines too will be very important. Voice commands, wearable devices, and touch devices will become even more prevalent. Those who refuse to learn how to use these devices will feel as out of place as someone will feel in a work into an office and see people using their Mac Pro Devices yet has no knowledge about how to use them. Learning these skills is not complex. We can’t fight what’s coming. However, we can prepare for it. The solution is to immerse yourself in learning because we are still in the early stage of this future.

Original Ideas

As more people turn to artificial intelligence software for answers, everyone will seem smart, but those who have original ideas that can’t be found on the internet or provided by software will stand out. Artificial intelligence tools will do great work at creativity, providing compelling solutions, and advancing the career and life of people who use them. However, it has its limitations.

You can probably write a book using artificial intelligence, but the story will be generic, very much like a story without the human touch. Originality will be rare, and it will remain as valuable as it has always been. Some of the people with original ideas are those who design how artificial intelligence should work. They shape the future. These creators design from zero to one, bringing forth ideas that didn’t exist to life. Only humans understand human needs best. In the New Testament of the Bible, it’s said that Jesus had to come to understand human suffering, and He became an advocate for humans after being human Himself.

As our problems evolve in the workplace, humans with original ideas and thinking will solve complex work problems that technology is incapable of solving because it can not relate with humans. From workplace conflict to managing a superstar employee or handling a difficult client, human thinking will play a key role. Those who don’t lose their ability to think of original ideas and solutions to problems will remain gems in the future of work.

***

Feature image by fauxels for Pexels