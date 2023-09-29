Olamidotun Votu-Obada: What You Should Do as a Gen Z Looking to Relocate

Moving to a new city or country can be an exciting prospect, especially for Gen Z. However, limited finances can present some challenges. Despite this, with careful planning and creative thinking, it is possible to move without breaking the bank. There are several practical tips and strategies that Gen Zs can employ to make their relocation more affordable.

Research affordable destinations

Start by researching affordable destinations that align with your interests and aspirations. Look for cities or regions that offer lower living costs, including affordable housing options, transportation, and daily expenses. Consider factors such as job opportunities, safety, and quality of life to ensure that the chosen destination meets your needs.

Find remote or freelance work

Freelancing can provide an additional income stream alongside your regular job. By taking on freelance projects or gigs in your spare time, you can boost your savings specifically earmarked for relocation expenses. This extra income can help cover moving costs, rental deposits, or other unforeseen expenses that may arise during the transition.

Embrace a minimalist lifestyle

Moving on a budget often requires downsizing and embracing a minimalist lifestyle. Assess your belongings and focus on keeping only the essentials. This not only reduces moving costs but also helps you save money in the long run by avoiding unnecessary purchases. Additionally, consider selling or donating items you no longer need to reduce the amount of stuff you have to transport as more luggage equates to more money in your moving costs.

Find a circle of people

While the allure of the unknown can be intriguing, having familiar faces in your new destination can play a crucial role in making the experience even more enjoyable and rewarding. The instant support system cannot be over-emphasised, because moving to a different place is overwhelming, especially when you’re navigating a new culture, language, and way of life. Having people you know in the country or state provides an instant support system. Whether it’s family, friends, or acquaintances, having people you know can help ease the transition, and offer comfort during those initial days.

Apply for the right Visa by seeking professional help

Embarking on a global adventure and relocating abroad as a Gen Z is an exhilarating opportunity for personal and professional growth. However, amidst the excitement, it’s vital to understand the importance of applying for the right visa and seeking professional assistance. Immigration processes can be as confusing as solving a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded. Seeking professional help, such as an immigration consultant, is like having a seasoned puzzle solver by your side. They understand the intricacies of immigration law, can guide you through the paperwork, direct you to the best visa options that suit your eligibility and help you navigate the labyrinth of requirements. With their expertise, you can confidently tackle the application process and avoid costly errors.

As a Gen Z who wishes to relocate without breaking the bank, it is important to properly plan and have ingenuity. You can accomplish this by conducting thorough research on economical destinations, preparing well in advance, seeking expert guidance, and embracing a minimalist lifestyle. Through these means, you can optimise your limited resources and embark on a new adventure without surpassing your budget. Remember that relocating on a budget can result in a gratifying and rewarding experience with a touch of inventiveness and perseverance.

Featured Image by Andrea Piacquadio for Pexels