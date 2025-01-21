Kwubeï: Interacting With My White Voice Abroad

I have a white voice, and I hate it. I recently moved to England for my master’s degree, and six months in, I have realised that the foundations that once held my resolve against the anglicisation of my name and speech were built on muddy waters. When I arrived at border control, my voice was firm, and my confidence was high. I told the man my name and my purpose for coming to his country. I showed him papers, and for what it’s worth, my English was perfect.

When I landed at the train station, I only asked the Africans I saw for directions. When I went for my Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) at the post office, I spoke clearly in my Nigerian English. My voice was soft and familiarly slow. I even scoffed and cringed in embarrassment when my uncle spoke with the Lebanese shawarma guy in his white guy voice. My cousin talks in the most embarrassing way when he talks to anybody with white skin. He did it with the Lebanese shawarma guy. He does this with the consultants on the phone. The voice is slurred, inconsistent, high-pitched, and so short of confidence. I wonder if he knew that they knew he was struggling. It felt like someone was dragging a plastic fork on concrete. I step out sometimes when he has these calls that require him to use his white guy voice. The voice gets worse when he’s angry and trying to complain about a service. It was broken, impatient, and restricted, but he never gave it up. When he drops the call, you can see that he is relieved from the burden of speaking like that.

My white voice is shy, singsong, and inaudible. Sometimes, after two words, I catch myself and slip back into an exaggerated version of my Nigerian voice. My Nigerian voice is not at all husky. It’s even too slow and lazy. My problems started when I was asked my name, and I told them my surname, which everyone has come to know me by. The hapless fellow listened and nodded and didn’t even try to pronounce it. It happened again when I was speaking to someone on the phone about a job. He butchered a two-syllable name, and I rushed in to tell him my first name. My English name. A name I had rarely used in 10 years. I shouldn’t have. I should have let him struggle and let everyone struggle till they got it right.

What is going on in my mouth is not code-switching. It’s a jihad. It completely envelops my tongue, and the first few words I speak in response to anything a white person says are in my white voice. I don’t think it’s a strange thing to want to avoid. I am learning to pace myself and rehearse my original voice. You see, I don’t want to be one of those anglicised Nigerians. My voice is like a newly hatched chick and I am learning to speak again.

