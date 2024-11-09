Building Careers, Travelling The World & Others; Sweet Ope Tells Us Everything in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN.

This week, we’re doing life with Ope Keshinro, popularly known as Sweet Ope, one of the most talented and versatile Nigerian content creators. Ope is an on-air personality, a voiceover artist, and an actress. She shares her background and what she loves about her job. Enjoy the conversation.

Hi Ope. How are you feeling today?

I’m very well, thank you for asking.

First of all, tell us how you started bearing “Sweet Ope”

I must have answered this question a million times. It really is a unique nickname, isn’t it?

It is, Ope

Anyway, long and short is that, back in the university, I helped my sister’s roommate with something while she went for her classes. When she got back, she was pleasantly surprised that I had helped her with it. She thanked me and said you’re so sweet, ‘‘sweet Ope’’, and that was it. I opened my Facebook account with the name.😂

Haha, and we love the name too. Tell us about your background

I was born and bred in Lagos, Nigeria.

Omo Eko

Yes o! I’m from a family of 6—my dad, my (late) mum, two sisters and two brothers. I loved being in drama and dance groups in my primary/secondary school so I was heavily involved. I also had some fun moments as a child listening to the radio with my dad, and that fueled my passion for media and the arts. This led me to study Creative Arts at the University of Lagos, and those formative years have been instrumental in shaping who I am today.

You once said being featured on CNN made people (old friends especially) reach out. Beyond this, what major thing does the feature bring into your journey?

Hmm, CNN. Being interviewed by CNN for my skit and funny videos was a monumental moment in my career. It significantly elevated my visibility and credibility in the industry. Before the interview, my audience was primarily local, but the global reach of CNN exposed my work to a much broader and more diverse audience. This exposure led to a substantial increase in my followers across various social media platforms. The feature also opened doors to numerous opportunities that I hadn’t imagined before. Being recognised by such a reputable and huge media outlet boosted my confidence, validated my efforts, and just showed that people were indeed watching. It also reassured me that I was on the right path and motivated me to continue pushing the boundaries of my creativity. The feature brought a sense of pride to my family and community, who have been incredibly supportive of my journey. Like, people called my dad from all over the world to say they saw Ope on CNN! The CNN interview was a turning point in my career that significantly contributed to my growth as a content creator and a media personality.

Speaking of content creation, how did you start?

I almost started content creation back in 2018. I put out a video where I played different characters, and some of my followers were surprised I could pull it off. I guess it was because they had never seen that side of me. They found the video funny and relatable. But I was still a bit unsure, so I didn’t put out any funny videos until the pandemic year—2020. I saw a video and thought, “Hey, I can recreate that.” And that’s where I’d say it all began.

You’ve done really well since then. Is it enough to support one’s finances?

I actually believe that content creation, if done right, can meet all your financial needs. Many people have now realised it’s a full-time job that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Let’s talk about being an OAP. It can be tasking, isn’t it?

Being an on-air personality can indeed be very tasking, but it comes with its incredibly rewarding moments.

Tell us about the rewarding part of the job

One of the most fulfilling aspects of this job is the connection you build with your audience. I don’t think I can fully explain how truly special it is that my voice reaches thousands, sometimes millions, of people and that I can make a difference in their day, whether it’s by sharing a laugh or offering comfort during tough times. Another rewarding part is the opportunity to meet and interact with a diverse range of people. From interviewing celebrities and industry giants to engaging with listeners who call in, each interaction has its own unique story. The creative freedom that also comes with being an on-air personality is immensely gratifying. The ability to influence and entertain through my creativity and style is a privilege I cherish deeply. The feedback and appreciation from my listeners/audience can be incredibly motivating. When listeners reach out to say how much I made them laugh or enjoyed a particular segment or how my words helped them through a difficult time, it reinforces the impact I have and makes all the hard work worthwhile.

Well done, Ope

Thank you o.

So you’ve travelled to different countries

I’ve had the privilege of travelling to different countries.

Which country do you find most exciting and why?

South Africa stands out as one of the most exciting destinations I’ve ever visited. I just got back from there, and it blew my mind. The range of fun activities and fine dining experiences left me pleasantly surprised. At a point, I didn’t even feel like I was still on African soil. One of the highlights was exploring Cape Town, which has some of the most stunning landscapes I’ve ever seen. The scenic beauty of Table Mountain and the picturesque views from the mountain were breathtaking. South Africa also brought out the adrenaline junkie in me and I had an amazing time doing some heart-pumping activities like running off a mountain to paraglide, which gave me a clear view of the stunning landscapes. The culinary scene in South Africa is something else. From savouring traditional dishes to indulging in gourmet meals at top-notch restaurants, every meal was a hit. But beyond the activities and sights, what truly made South Africa special was the warmth and hospitality of the people. I would love to go back because there’s so much more to explore, and I feel like I’ve only scratched the surface of what the country has to offer.

Apart from travelling, what other things do you love to be involved in?

Apart from travelling, I love to work.

Ope, who loves work o?

I know it sounds crazy but when I’m not traveling or resting, I’m fully immersed in my work. I thrive on being busy and productive. If I’m not on air, you’ll likely find me hosting events, creating content or being on set. Hosting allows me to bring energy and enthusiasm to various occasions, making each event unique and memorable. I also have a deep passion for being on set. Whether it’s for a TV show, commercial, or any other production, I find the creative process collaborating other creatives fascinating. I’m eager to expand my horizons in the entertainment industry, particularly in movies and acting. So, whether I’m travelling, working on air, hosting events, creating content or acting, I’m always engaged in something that I love and that keeps me motivated.

What’s a typical day in your life like?

A typical workday in my life involves me waking up at the crack of dawn to prepare for my 6 am morning show. After my show, if I have an event to host, I head straight to get my makeup and styling done and then head over to host the event. Once the event is over, I head back home. If I don’t have an event to host, or somewhere to be or content to create, I go back home after my morning show to relax, eat, sleep, and get ready for the next day.

So what does success mean to you?

Having explored the world, success to me means finding fulfilment in my passion and experiences. Success isn’t just about achieving goals or accumulating wealth; it’s about thriving in any space you find yourself. Success is about living authentically and making a positive impact.

If you could remove three things from your life, what would they be and why?

They would be unnecessary stress, negative people, and self-doubt. Unnecessary stress can be so overwhelming and it just makes me complain and complain. Negative people can drain my energy and bring down my mood, making it harder to stay positive and motivated. Self-doubt can hold me back from pursuing opportunities and fully realising my potential.

What are the little things in your life that give you joy?

The little things in my life that give me joy include eating a bowl of ice cream while watching a movie, gisting and laughing with my dad and siblings, having lunch with my friends, making people laugh and just being around people who make me happy.

Thank you for being on Doing Life With, Ope

Thank you for having me, BellaNaija.

Many thanks to Ope for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

