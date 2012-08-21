Now Playing: Bahbi Jay – Je Ka Soro Remix

BellaNaija

21.08.2012

If you want to dance, or groove, or get in the mood for the dance floor, then Bahbi Jay‘s “Je Ka Soro” is the just the right song to get the party started. This version is a Beat by Beat Studios‘ remix of the originally self-produced track.

Play Bahbi Jay – Je Ka Soro (Original)
[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/Jeka-soro.mp3]
Play Bahbi Jay – Je Ka Soro Remix
[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/jekasoro-ruff.mp3]
  • Bola Seth August 28, 2012 at 1:02 pm

    I love the song. I ve listen to it repeatedly

    Love this! 0 Reply
