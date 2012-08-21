Now Playing: Bahbi Jay – Je Ka Soro Remix

If you want to dance, or groove, or get in the mood for the dance floor, then Bahbi Jay‘s “Je Ka Soro” is the just the right song to get the party started. This version is a Beat by Beat Studios‘ remix of the originally self-produced track.

Enjoy!

Play Bahbi Jay – Je Ka Soro (Original)

[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/Jeka-soro.mp3]

Download

Play Bahbi Jay – Je Ka Soro Remix

[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/jekasoro-ruff.mp3]

Download