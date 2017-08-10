BellaNaija

Inspired!

Is Your Initiative Helping to Eradicate Poverty? Apply for the 2017 Waislitz Global Citizen Award | Deadline August 15

10.08.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Clarisse Uwineza – 2016 Winner

The Waislitz Global Citizen Award, an annual cash prize of $100,000 presented by the Waislitz Foundation and Global Citizen, recognises the excellence of one individual in their work to end extreme poverty.

In 2015, Twesigye Kaguri – founder of the Nyaka AIDS Orphans Project in Uganda won the prize. {Read more about his work here}

In 2016, Clarisse Uwineza won the grand prize of $50,000, with her work in Rwanda converting organic waste into fertiliser. {Read more here}

Submissions will be judged on the four key areas mentioned in the award description:

Global Citizenship
How does the nominee embody and exemplify the values and practices of a Global Citizen?

Impact
What is the nominee’s track record of reducing extreme poverty?

Innovation
How has the nominee brought new thinking to overcoming the challenge of ending extreme poverty?

Potential
How would this award enable/support the nominee to scale or improve their work?

The grand prize winner…
An invitation to New York to attend the Global Citizen Live event on September 18, 2017 at Skirball Centre for the Performing Arts, where they will receive $100,000. A short video covering the winners’ work will also be shown at the Global Citizen Live event on September 18.

Airfare and accommodation in New York to attend 2017 Global Citizen Live, Movement Makers, and the Global Citizen

Festival the week of September 18-September 23, for the winner and a guest.

The opportunity to participate in the Global Citizen Live Event, an event with the world’s leaders in business, media, technology and culture convene on September 18.

Two tickets to the 2017 Global Citizen Festival on September 23, 2017

Click HERE to apply.

Deadline: August 15, 2017

Read the terms and conditions HERE.

Photo Credit: Global Citizen

Comment  0

Tagged With: , Filed Under: Features, Inspired!

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ice Cream Feat Tomi Thomas Lady Donli 3:29
  2. Kashe Ni (Prod by TOBAY) Lady Donli 3:25
  3. Desire (Featuring Funbi & Tay Iwar) Odunsi 4:06
  4. Situationship (Feat AYLØ) Odunsi 3:26
  5. Blessings - BBJN ×Tomi Thomas Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  6. JJC - TOMI THOMAS X MUFASA X BENIE MACAULAY Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  7. Suicidal Feat. Ibk Nonso.Amadi 3:31
  8. Tonight Nonso Amadi 3:57
  9. Squad Idris King 3:12
  10. 4UÜ [Prod. by Yinoluu] Ayüü 3:50

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija