BN Confession Box: I Lied About Having a Bachelor’s Degree & All I Have is SSCE

Lying is something I never want to do; but with the things I have seen and heard, you cannot tell the truth all the time and get what you really want in life. Why am I saying all of this? I just got a proposal from the man of my dreams. This is only because he believes I am up to his standard…which to God who made me, I am not.
He believes that I have a first degree in Unilag and I did a fashion and design course in Italy afterward …but it is a huge lie. My highest qualification is SSCE.
How did this lie start? I found him on IG and he looked classy, so I sent him a message. I didn’t imagine he would respond, but he did, and we started to get to know each other. I didn’t want to fall my hand, so I packaged myself very well and told him a lot of lies. He studied in the UK, 1st and 2nd degree and is from a wealthy home. To be honest, I did not imagine we would become this serious. I mean, on a normal day, where will our paths ever have crossed? We do not have the same circles.
My father died when I was 12 and my mother could only succeed to help me up to S.S.3. I came to Lagos after to live with a family friend and from there I started hustling. I always had the mind to enter university, but it just never clicked, something always came up. Luckily, as a brilliant girl, I speak very good English with a British accent even, when I feel like I need to. I have my own business, I am a fashion designer and stylist, also I have my own car.
I am happy we have reached this stage, but I can’t help the fear that he will find out I lied about a lot of things and dump me. The good thing is that his parents have died so, there will not be too much investigation…but what if he asks for my certificate? One thing he always says is: I love you because you are so intelligent. I lied to him that I graduated with a first class in Accounting, but went into fashion because I have a passion for it. I have come too far to lose him. I don’t think I need to tell him any truth until after the wedding. If he truly loves me, should it make a difference if I went to uni or not?
Come clean on your own. Better to do it yourself than let him find out cos that’ll just create deep distrust for you. He may be angry for a while but if he loves you, he should come back. I don’t think education level is something that should be a deal breaker for someone who loves you.
The issue is not whether you went to uni or not, the issue is building your marriage on a foundation of lies. How does he know what is true and what is a lie in other matters you both have discussed? As Delta geh already said, come clean on your own in order to give you both the chance to start afresh. I am not sure he would ever trust you again if he discovers himself or you wait till after the marriage.
And going forward, my advice is keep away from lying, be yourself and be proud of what you have achieved regardless of your background. Being from a wealthy family does not make one person better than the other.
***The good thing is that his parents have died*** — this statement just sounds wrong!!!
“If he truly loves me, should it make a difference if I went to uni or not?”.imagine Like it won’t make a difference if you found out, he is not that rich or he as only primary school leaving. certificate.
If it was Naija of before you can get away with this hide and seek. But these days , with all the monitoring spirits, forget it my sister . The lIe can’t wrk. Just sit him down and show him this. Maybe he even knows already. Lying to get a man is one thing
Lying to get a man is one thing. Not confessing before marriage,u dondig your grave be day
not really but intentionally fabricating a lie makes all the difference.On a second note,why do lie or keep things they know u will not like then they will now tell u after marriage?,it”s very annoying and manipulative like they feel u are trapped and there is nothing u can do about it.Very dishonest behaviour
Confess all your lies oh. Why would you want to deceive someone into marrying you? Trust me, things like this always come to light. Let him choose you – all of you.
Sorry. I know it isn’t a funny situation but I just dey laugh. Unfortunately, you are between a rock and a hard place. Truth, he won’t be able to look at you the same, even if he is still in love with you because you would have destroyed his whole perception of who you are but you will always feel burdened if you don’t tell him. Just make up your mind what you want to do and do it. Shi ke na