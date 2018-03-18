BN Confession Box: I Lied About Having a Bachelor’s Degree & All I Have is SSCE

Lying is something I never want to do; but with the things I have seen and heard, you cannot tell the truth all the time and get what you really want in life. Why am I saying all of this? I just got a proposal from the man of my dreams. This is only because he believes I am up to his standard…which to God who made me, I am not.

He believes that I have a first degree in Unilag and I did a fashion and design course in Italy afterward …but it is a huge lie. My highest qualification is SSCE.

How did this lie start? I found him on IG and he looked classy, so I sent him a message. I didn’t imagine he would respond, but he did, and we started to get to know each other. I didn’t want to fall my hand, so I packaged myself very well and told him a lot of lies. He studied in the UK, 1st and 2nd degree and is from a wealthy home. To be honest, I did not imagine we would become this serious. I mean, on a normal day, where will our paths ever have crossed? We do not have the same circles.

My father died when I was 12 and my mother could only succeed to help me up to S.S.3. I came to Lagos after to live with a family friend and from there I started hustling. I always had the mind to enter university, but it just never clicked, something always came up. Luckily, as a brilliant girl, I speak very good English with a British accent even, when I feel like I need to. I have my own business, I am a fashion designer and stylist, also I have my own car.

I am happy we have reached this stage, but I can’t help the fear that he will find out I lied about a lot of things and dump me. The good thing is that his parents have died so, there will not be too much investigation…but what if he asks for my certificate? One thing he always says is: I love you because you are so intelligent. I lied to him that I graduated with a first class in Accounting, but went into fashion because I have a passion for it. I have come too far to lose him. I don’t think I need to tell him any truth until after the wedding. If he truly loves me, should it make a difference if I went to uni or not?

