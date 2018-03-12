Cisi Eze: FAQ on the “Other” Sexualities

Over time, I have had different conversations with homophobic people. Their homophobia is valid, because they do not understand what it means when people have a different sexuality. The human psyche fears that which it does not understand. Fear happens when we feel something poses a threat to us. We confront it or we escape it – fight or flight. In our bid to fight, we get hostile.
Most of us have closed our minds to understanding sexuality. We do not want to hear of it. Some of us have demonised being queer. I do not want to believe Nigerians are an evil bunch who would hurt people who are not hurting them. Working on the assumption that most homophobes have not understood the idea of sexuality, I decided to address few misconceptions people have of queerness.
It Is Against Religion
Religion backs many cases of homophobia; however, most of us need to understand that religion, like diet, is personal. From flirting with several religions, I learnt that God, according to various religions, is a loving being. How can we claim to hate people in the name of a loving God? Fornication is against most religions, but how often do we call it out? No sin is greater than the other.
Jesus lived in a time where people were queer, but what did Jesus really say – with his own mouth – about having an alternate sexuality? Jesus Christ, not Paul or Peter, is the basis of Christianity.
The sins of Sodom and Gomorrah are listed in Ezekiel 16:49. These sins are normalised in Nigeria.
It Is Unnatural
Nature, not nurture/society, decides what is natural or not. If society decided what is natural, no one would be born intersex. Nature fights something it does not want to exist. If nature did not want people to be queer, millennia of people being gay would have provoked nature to annihilate gay people.
People might want to say queer people are all HIV positive because they are horny folks, always having sex. Their perspective compels them to state HIV is nature’s way of fighting against gay folks. Nonetheless, hetero folks also run the chance of being HIV positive in the event they refuse to have safe sex. Besides, hetero folks have anal and oral sex; but they get hypocritical when it comes to two consenting adults of the same sex.
Paedophiles Are Homosexual
“Gays are paedophiles. They rape young boys.” Someone told me.
I replied, “How about the ones that rape young girls?”
In the case of paedophilia, the criminal is attracted to the age of the child, not the sex organ or gender identity. As the child is below the age of consent, it automatically becomes rape.
Having sex with children is not a sexual orientation. Sexual orientation is defined as “a person’s sexual identity in relation to the gender/sex to which they are attracted; the fact of being heterosexual, homosexual, or bisexual.” The definition did not include age. The attraction in paedophilia is age, not sex/gender.
You Can Cure Gayness
This is tantamount to saying you can cure negritude – the state of being a Negro. You can change your physical features, but your genes remain black. The black remains in you.
You can repress and suppress the gay, employ different ego-defense mechanisms to help you cope with the gay, try to pray the gay away. You can do all that, but it does not take away the gay from you.
Repression is not erasure. Therapy does not “straighten” out queerness. Internalising homophobia, hating other queer folks, will not “fix” the gayness.
“If Homosexuality Were Normal, Would You Be Here?”
Humanity is hued. If there are gay people, there is bound to be hetero and bi- people. The same way not everyone is bound to be hetero is the same way not everyone is bound to be gay.
Marriage was invented for economic reasons, not love. Were it for love, you would not have a master-slave dynamics. A couple consisting of a gay and a lesbian could decide to get married for the sole aim of having kids if they so desire. This does not stop them from having romantic partners outside the confines of marriage, as most married people are wont to do. Yes, you would be here regardless of whatever.
“Being Gay is Against Our Culture”
In pre-colonial Africa, gender and sexuality was fluid. It gets more interesting that there are no gender pronouns in our indigenous languages.
There are four races, four temperaments, four body types. Why do you think there are not four different types of sexuality? Individuals are wired differently. Some people love hip-hop, others love ballads. Why do you think that would not apply to sexuality? History shows people have always been gay – from paintings in caves down to some African monarchs.
The chief priest of the cult of Sango braids his hair. Ogugu and Wiyeke – two female Igbo goddesses – were married. Nzinga dressed like a man and had a harem of men known as her wives. In Uganda, they was the mukodo dako – men who took on a different gender status. They were permitted to marry other men.
“Gays Are Trying to Convert Us”
Some man told me this and I told him that he was scared of another gay man raping him. Most of what the media shoved at us was blatantly heterosexual, yet a lot of us are queer. If people could be converted, LGBTQIA individuals would not want to subscribe to a life of constant marginalisation.
“It Is Demonic”
Except we say God can create something demonic. God made things beautiful. That something deviates from the norm does not make it evil. We know how monotheistic religions demonise anything different. I gave up on institutionalised Christianity after reading a “Christian’s” take on Hinduism. A person does not understand a concept (culture, for example), and the next thing is to demonise it. Really brilliant!
We fear what we feel might be a threat to our existence. How are LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transsexual/transgender, queer, intersex, asexual) people a threat to our existence? Is there any logical reason that backs hurting people who are not hurting you? It is about time we started making effort to unlearning and relearning most of the things we were taught. We should stop harming people who are not harming us.
P.S. Hetero men are scared queer men would treat them the same way they treat women. This is selective homophobia. Everyone seems cool with queer women. Hetero men fetishisise queer women, and it must not be taken for acceptance. Women are scared men would rape, abuse, and harass them (same way hetero men are scared of queer men) – androphobia is real; however, how often do women go about hurting the rights of men?
Photo Credit: © Ruletkka | Dreamstime.com
According to SJWs, having ANY other opinion apart from endorsing homosexuality constitutes homophobia. LOL
Cisi, for someone who claims to be very learned, that assertion is so one dimensional it’s not even funny.
I know you’ll claim, like other SJWs, that any other scientific claims that back up homosexuality as unnatural is “pseudo science”
But beware, that old adage of “sin is sin” is false. I used to champion that until I said that to someone and he told me to open 1 John 5:17 “All unrighteousness is sin, but not all sin leads to death
Lastly, for you to say Christianity was built ONLY on the sayings of Jesus so any other talk aside from Jesus is invalid shows you know almost NOTHING about Christianity.
Anyway, me I don talk my own. Let me go back to sleep.
I’m going to say this without sounding judgmental.
Homosexuality is against God.
I think what people however confuse is that all sin is the same for God whether I lie to my mom or whether you sin it’s the same.
God hates anything unclean. He doesn’t hate you he hates the sin. God is a loving God because he views you in the Perfect limelight he aims and wants you to be( through childlike faith, righteous living, and holiness).
Sexual sin is however the only sin that tarnished your physical temple. Your body is a temple that God dwells in.
In the Old Testament whenever priest wanted to go into a temple to peregrine scarifieces they had to be cleansed or they would come out dead.
God loves everyone no matter what but he also disciplines those who he loves.
If I love God I need to love and not judge anyone.
My prayer is that we Christians live as a light that we don’t even have to say anything but our lives will just make people want to know the God that made us this way.
I honestly apologize to anyone who has been made to feel hated by God. God loves you! So much. He came into this world for you.
This article is not for you. In fact because of people like you she deliberately put her first point to address your stance before anything else. So please you were better off not even reading this piece.
@Cici I applaud your efforts and this is a great read, now not to preempt myself but I believe a select bunch of individuals here already knew these things. For the remaining Nigerians that are probably already typing away the repetitive nonsense they always comment when matters relating to homosexuality pops up, I always say THEY ARE NOT READY YET.
Nonetheless, I will always champion for continuous information of the small minds, let them hate till they have no hate left, let them type till their keyboards disappear, but keep breathing folks, homosexuality has only just started dealing with your Blood Pressure.
LMAO! See how virtuous BlueEyed is trying to sound.
“Nonetheless, I will always champion for continuous information of the small minds,”
In your mind now, you’re an “enlightened non-conformist”
Oshey. Carry on.
@lol, everything you said is the complete truth. EVERYTHING.
Nice write up. Thanks for trying to make an attempt to educate Nigerians on tolerance and the need for it. But sadly all these nice words won’t change anything, the homophobia of Nigerians is on another level, it’s DEEP! Lol. The funny thing is most Nigerians think gays are just weird, unusual social deviants e. g, bobrisky, denrele and the likes . If only they realize that alot of regular guys(bankers, doctors, lawyers entrepreneurs etc) are actually gay. But these guys try as much as possible to suppress their sexuality just to fit into society’s standards. These guys are our brothers, cousins, colleagues, friends, uncles. We need to start seeing things from another angle.
BN, I jst want to say thanks for the beautiful playlist this morning, it took me down to beautiful memory lane.
As far as i am concerned i witness to 2 sexualities. we coin words to invoke a emotive reaction to side track people to alternative ways of thinking. I do not believe in homophobia. i look at it from a different anglel bearing in mind that there are 2 sexualities. I feel people who identify themselves as homosexuals have an unnatural phobia for the opposite sex. Unnatural because you were created to pair with the opposite sex. I wouldn’t lie and say I’ve done the research because i haven’t but most Nigerians i know who proclaim homosexuality would tell you a history of sexual abuse in childhood, or a traumatic experience from the opposite sex. And if this is the case on a large scale wouldn’t it be best for victims of sexual trauma to be given support and counselling to prevent the guilt, depression. anxiety linked with this homosexuality fall out. People will say oh but there are loads of homosexual’s in Nigeria my answer to that is when you add something to the menu of cause you will get people who would opt for this new item. Take it off the menu, they don’t even realise its gone. I wouldn’t call myself a church goer last time i was in church was (i cant remember) Culture ive lived abroad for years (I’m not really culturally inclined). I believe homosexuality is a sort of vent. In some cases of mental health venting is good but in other cases venting just leads you further down a rabbit hole of depression, anxiety, guilt and darkness. i feel homosexuality is a symptom of mental health imbalance.
Revelation 22:11-14
11 Let the one who does wrong continue to do wrong; let the vile person continue to be vile; let the one who does right continue to do right; and let the holy person continue to be holy.”
12 “Look, I am coming soon! My reward is with me, and I will give to each person according to what they have done. 13 I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End.
14 “Blessed are those who wash their robes, that they may have the right to the tree of life and may go through the gates into the city.
15 Outside are the dogs, those who practice magic arts, the sexually immoral, the murderers, the idolaters and everyone who loves and practices falsehood.