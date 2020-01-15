Connect with us

News

Premium Times: OAU is Currently Dealing with another Alleged Sex-For-Marks Scandal

News

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been Honored with the First Belle van Zuylenring Award in Netherlands

News

Here’s Why the Supreme Court Annulled Emeka Ihedioha’s Election & Declared Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State

News

Six African Brands Made it Into The Ethical Fashion Initiative's Accelerator!

News

Aliko Dangote is not Going Back on his Decision to Buy Arsenal FC

News

Here's Why Lagos State is Taking Down the Fela Statue At Allen Roundabout

News

A Trader is Suing Hanan Buhari & the DSS for ₦500m for Unlawfully Detaining Him | Here's Why

News

The 7.5% VAT is now Official!

News Scoop

Here Are More Details on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Stepping Back from the Royal family

News Promotions

Michael Ugwu gets Appointed into the Merlin Network Board to represent Africa💪

News

Premium Times: OAU is Currently Dealing with another Alleged Sex-For-Marks Scandal

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

According to Premium Times, the management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, is currently dealing with an alleged “sex-for-marks” scandal barely two years after the widely publicised scandal an ex-lecturer in the Faculty of Administration, Richard Akindele, and a student, Monica Osagie.

A 400-level student of the Department of International Relations, Faculty of Administration, Motunrayo Afolayan has accused a lecturer, Olabisi Olaleye, of sexual harassment and alleged that Olaleye failed her in a course.
Motunrayo failed the course IRS 305 during the 2017/2018 academic calendar because she allegedly refused to sleep with the lecturer, and was threatened by Olaleye that “she would fail again and again if she refuses to sleep with him” after registering for the same course in 2018/2019, Premium Time reports.

Motunrayo, advised by friends, made a voice note of Olaleye saying, “I promise you will fail this course three times except you sleep with me,” in Yoruba. The friends also alleged that the lecturer had “tormented” them in a similar manner in the past.

Motunrayo sought for the assistance of a female lecturer from the Faculty of Law, who advised her to report the matter to the university authorities. Immediately as Olaleye learnt the matter had intensified, he reportedly released Motunrayo’s result which showed that she had passed.

In response to Motunrayo’s accusation, the university authorities set up a probe panel headed by Yetunde Ajibade, the provost of the university’s postgraduate college. The panel met with Motunrayo Afolayan, Olabisi Olaleye, Sunday Omotuyi, Kehinde Olayode, Head of Department, International Relations, among others.

Motunrayo appeared before the panel alongside other female students in the department who also served as witnesses.

The accused lecturer, Olabisi Olaleye, chose to speak about the incident, but Motunrayo said she had been advised to keep mute until the university makes its decision public.

He said:

I didn’t know her until the timetable issue came up. She approached me with two other ladies but I told them I could not help. I only advised them to go and write their 400 level course first and return to join us in the hall for my course.

Olaleye also told Premium Times that the delay in the release of Motunrayo’s result was because a co-lecturer, Omolara Akinyemi, was busy with “accreditation issues”.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Daniel Okechukwu: Sugar Rush is Funny but It Is Not to Be Mistaken for Comedy

#BellaNaijaWCW Yanmo Omorogbe of Bamboo is Helping Nigerians Invest in Foreign Stocks with Ease

Beyond Love… Here Are a Few Legal Implications of Marriage that You Need to Consider

Eva Bozimo: Life Lessons on my Journey to 30

BN Prose: Conversations with God by Dika Ofoma

Advertisement
css.php