Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How to Hold Steady as the Pandemic Impacts Our Finances!

The deal here is to train yourself to become more than content with what you already have. You’ll find that a lot of the items we classify as needs in our lives are actually wants, and we can indeed live without them. Living without them then frees up more money for us to save. You’ll notice we haven’t talked about saving yet. Turns out there’s a lot to organize in your life and finances first before you’re in the headspace to think about saving money. Living below, rather than within or above, your means is a good way to build the mental toughness needed to put money away without the temptation to spend it.