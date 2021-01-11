BN Book Review: 30 Days of Excellence by Juliet Ehimuan | Review by The BookLady NG

When you meet a highly successful Nigerian that is doing well in their chosen line of endeavor and ask them how they did it, don’t expect too much in response. Best you’d probably get is, “It is God” – a vague allusion to the supernatural being as if he came down in human form to work magic for them solely, leaving out the rest of the human race.

Don’t get me wrong, I do not have anything against God. What I struggle with is how definitive, actionable points cannot be shared in the form of advice to help those aspiring to the same status. The year 2020 has taught us immeasurable lessons in people relations and the need to find innovative ways to learn new things. That is why the need to broaden one’s horizon through books and other knowledge resources cannot be overemphasized.

Juliet Ehimuan, country director at Google and the founder of Beyond Limits Africa has shared, from her journey and wealth of experience, the how-to for success and growth. In her new book, 30 Days of Excellence, a highly interactive resource that engages readers on ways to transform their lives through simple nuggets and exercises, you will learn how to take charge of your personal growth.

With a clear understanding of behavioural psychology and habit formation, the author follows the thought-pattern of renowned habit experts such as James Clear by breaking down the road to success into a daily, step-by-step effort that eventually helps to build a system that effectively works. I particularly love how this book can serve as a good companion to start or end the day. The nuggets that are shared by the author are good for deep meditation. There is also enough space to write one’s reflections upon completing each daily guide.

One thing is apparent in 30 Days of Excellence: the road to success is not for the mindless. It is for those who are willing to pay the sacrifice to be deliberate and intentional in their daily living. From simple steps for identifying one’s purpose to drafting a personal vision statement, taking actions to stay consistently committed on the path to growth, Juliet Ehimuan has written a timeless workbook for the discerning.

The year 2021 is here already and it offers new hopes and a canvas to paint a new, beautiful reality, however, if all is left to chance without constructive effort to control the elements that are still within reach through self-discipline, nothing will be different about the new year.

I am weirdly fascinated by how, as humans, our smart goals and vision boards turn into mere wishful thinking three months into a new year. Especially in these uncertain times we live in, it can be hard to keep up with smashing goals and acquiring new skills and learnings. Juliet touches on this struggle too. Without going the usual “perspire to aspire” route, she subtly eases in the need to maintain the right attitude and mindset that is consistent with individual core values while being full of gratitude. These are vital ingredients to carry along into 2021, if I do say so myself.

After reading through this book, as an ambitious woman that is constantly seeking opportunities to glean lessons from accomplished individuals like Juliet Ehimuan, I have come to realise that the responsibility for my growth lies with me. As she puts it, I must learn to “be the captain of the ship that is called ‘your life’.” Even more profound is the reality that “there may be detours but keep steering towards the prize.”

Without mincing words, a truckload of self-discipline and overdose of self-awareness is needed to birth anything remarkable. If you are therefore ready and willing to do the work, 30 Days of Excellence is a daily capsule that one must deliberately and diligently swallow. The best part is that it is nicely coated, thanks to its easy to digest and rich content. You will be set to achieve great things in 2021 if you grab a copy of this book now.

Featured Image: Juliet Ehimuan/Instagram