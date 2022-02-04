Give Your Boo a Shout-Out This Valentine & Win Bolu Babalola’s “Love In Colour” From RovingHeights

Love is already in the air, BellaNaijarians, we can feel it, we can feel it!

Love, they say, is a beautiful thing, and we agree. But there is perhaps nothing as beautiful as putting your feelings into words and having your boo read your romantic love letter.

For all ye people with boos and baes (if you don’t have one, don’t worry, God will do ya own), this Valentine, we’re giving you a chance to show how much you love your boo by writing them a love letter.

It doesn’t end there, you also get to win Bolu Babalola‘s Love in Colour from RovingHeights – Nigeria’s leading bookstore. Exciting? We know!

What do you have to do? Simple! Write a love letter to your boo and send it to [email protected] with the subject: #BNGiveYourBooAShoutout. Also, send us photos of you and your boo together to get your boo feeling special this season!

All submissions should be done on or before the 14th of February, 2022.

We can’t wait to read your love letters. Wiun!